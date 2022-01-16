Ameesha Patel aces overhead press, bent over rows in the recent video

Ameesha Patel is happy to be back to the gym. The actor took a break of around 40 days from her fitness routine. However, a few days back, she announced that she is extremely happy to be back to the place where she loves being the most – her gym. Ameesha often refers to the gym as her happy place – we are not surprised, since we know the actor as a fitness enthusiast. Ameesha's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in her fitness routine and they are a treat for sore eyes. From acing high intensity workout routines to sometimes slowing down and stretching her body, under the supervision of her fitness trainer Klinton, Ameesha never misses out on workouts.

A day back, Ameesha shared a slew of videos of herself enjoying her workout routine. However, some are not for the faint-hearted. Ameesha does not get motivated by light weights, and that's why she believes in going as heavy as she can. This is exactly what she did again during her overhead press workout. In the video, Ameesha can be seen lifting heavy weights above her head and continuously doing the process. "Overhead press, a great exercise overall but the light weights don't motivate me hence I went as heavy as I could today," she wrote.

In another video, Ameesha can be seen acing bent over rows to perfection. In the video, Ameesha can be seen lifting the weights and then bending her body to face the floor and continuing the deadlifts in the position. Ameesha believes that bent over rows are the foundation to her posture.

Overhead press helps in strengthening and growth of several muscles, such as shoulder muscles, triceps muscles, trapezius muscles and core muscles. Bent over rows, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the shoulder, core muscles and in building a strong neurological connection.