A page from Ameesha Patel’s gym diaries: She is ‘trusting’ her technique

Ameesha Patel believes in fitness. The actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, is often spotted on Instagram, either in a fitness routine or a picture showing a glimpse of how her day at the gym went like. Ameesha’s fitness videos are a marvel to watch and also are a source of motivation for us to take up workouts seriously.

Ameesha takes her fitness routine extremely seriously and also keeps sharing her exercise mantras on her Instagram profile. For Thursday, Ameesha spoke about trusting the technique. On Thursday, Ameesha beat the midweek blues with an animal flow workout in the gym, supervised by her fitness trainer.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel’s animal workout flow is our midweek fitness inspo

In one of the videos, shared by Ameesha, the actor can be seen lifting weights and doing squats simultaneously, guided by her fitness trainer. Dressed in a white tank top and a pair of neon green joggers, Ameesha can be seen sweating it out at the gym. “Pressing heavy weights overhead can scare you, but trusting your technique is everything,” she wrote.

In another video, Ameesha can be seen lifting weights more than her own weight. “I love lifting heavy weights - deadlifting more than my body weight always makes me feel great,” she added. She also wrote of how her fitness trainer keeps pushing her to be better. +

Weightlifting, as performed by Ameesha in the videos, comes with multiple heal benefits. It helps in developing physical strength and shedding the extra calories. It also helps in improving the endurance of the body and preventing injuries.

Ameesha Patel, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, has since starred in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Race 2, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai among others. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.