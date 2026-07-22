Harvard spent 88 years studying what makes people happy and the answer will surprise you

What truly leads to a good life? In a video shared on Instagram on July 22, US-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi highlighted the findings from an 88-year longitudinal study conducted by Harvard University on human happiness, longevity, and overall well-being. Also read | Did you know sunlight can increase your healthy lifespan? Longevity expert Dr Vass explains how

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Dr Sethi — who completed his medical training at premier institutions including AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities — explained that researchers tracked the exact same cohort of individuals across nearly nine decades to identify the ultimate determinants of human flourishing. According to Dr Sethi, when the final results were analysed, "The researchers said they almost didn't believe their own data."

Relationships outweigh wealth and success

Contrary to modern assumptions, the single strongest predictor of long-term fulfilment was not financial wealth, professional achievements, or even physical health at a young age. "The single strongest predictor of happiness, longevity, and cognitive health across 88 years was the quality of your close relationships," Dr Sethi said.

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{{^usCountry}} He shared that this health-protective factor is not about the quantity of acquaintances or how frequently someone socialises – instead, it hinges entirely on the warmth and emotional depth of an individual's closest bonds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared that this health-protective factor is not about the quantity of acquaintances or how frequently someone socialises – instead, it hinges entirely on the warmth and emotional depth of an individual's closest bonds. {{/usCountry}}

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The physical impact of connection

The research reveals a profound connection between emotional intimacy and physical vitality over a lifespan, the doctor shared. Individuals who felt most satisfied in their relationships at age 50 were the healthiest and most resilient at age 80, Dr Sethi said.

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Strong, supportive bonds directly correlated with significantly slower cognitive decline as participants aged, alongside increased overall life expectancy, he added. On the flip side, social disconnection carries severe physiological consequences. Dr Sethi cited data showing that chronic loneliness is 'as physically damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day'.

Prioritise what matters

While society often encourages individuals to invest heavily in career progression, financial accumulation, and surface-level networking, the 88-year study underscores that human connection remains the ultimate cornerstone of health and longevity.

Concluding his message, Dr Sethi urged people to actively nurture their meaningful personal connections. "So call your loved ones today," he advised, encouraging people to share the study's message broadly to raise awareness about the life-extending power of deep, caring relationships.

About the expert

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Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.