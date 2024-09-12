Have your morning grapefruit and coconut; they can protect you from gum diseases

Gum disease is a condition that most adults suffer from, all over the world. It starts when bacteria inside the mouth forms a sticky film, which leads to inflammation of the gums. It is painful in nature and can restrict our consumption of all food items. When left untreated, gum disease can take severe form, and even cause tooth loss and other chronic conditions such as heart diseases and diabetes. However, a recent study, led by Professor Shigeki Kamitani, Osaka Metropolitan University, stated that coconuts and citrus fruits can combine to combat gum diseases. The study stated that coconuts and citrus fruits can combine to combat gum diseases. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Gum disease and arthritis: How bacteria in your mouth could be hurting your joints

Current treatments of gum diseases:

Usually, the treatments available for gum diseases involve harsh chemicals that often make patients refrain from using them. However, with this study, gum disease treatment can offer gentler oral products for better healing. The study states that in citrus fruits, there is a modified version of a natural compound called prunin which can help in fighting gum diseases.

The study found a substance called prunin laurate, or Pru-C12 – it is usually prepared by combining prunin with lauric acid, a type of fat found in coconut oil and breast milk. This combination can target the bacteria that causes gum diseases, without affecting human cells. Professor Shigeki Kamitani from Osaka Metropolitan University, in a media release stated that Pru-C12 is tasteless, hypoallergic, and can be an effective antimicrobial solution in the future.

ALSO READ: Gum disease linked to build-up of Alzheimer's plaque formation: Study

How does Pru-C12 protect gum?

Pru-C12 doesnot kill bacteria – instead it prevents the bacteria from forming biofilms. Biofilms are forts that bacteria build around themselves that makes it difficult for us to eliminate them. By preventing the formation of biofilms, Pru-C12 makes it easier for us to keep our teeth and gums healthy. The study also demonstrated that Pru-C12 showed no toxic effects on human cells – even when higher doses of it was used to kill bacteria. Hence, Pru-C12 can be a healthy alternative to the harsh chemicals used to manage gum diseases.

ALSO READ: Gum disease heightens risk of mental illness, heart conditions: Study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.