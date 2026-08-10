Headaches getting worse during monsoon? Neurologist warns against relying on painkillers for relief

Headaches are fairly common during the monsoon season. But just because something is common does not mean it should be regarded as normal or simply endured. There are several reasons why you may suffer from headaches more frequently in the monsoon season. Let's dive deeper into why this happens, identify potential triggers, how you can prevent monsoon headaches, and when the pain may require professional medical attention. Know from a specialist what is going on in the clinics around this time.

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Dr Kunal Bahrani, chairman and group director of neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that he hears similar complaints from several patients during the monsoon. He said, “Many of my migraine patients tell me the same thing every year: 'The rains have started, and so have my headaches.' While it may seem like the rain itself is to blame, that's not entirely true.” The neurologist answered some important questions related to headache.

Why do you get headaches more often in monsoon season?

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{{^usCountry}} During the monsoon, there are some changes in the weather, so do these affect your brain? The neurologist confirmed that the brain indeed responds to the changes in the environment. What are these environmental changes that affect your brains? “Sudden shifts in humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure can trigger headaches in people who are already prone to migraines,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the monsoon, there are some changes in the weather, so do these affect your brain? The neurologist confirmed that the brain indeed responds to the changes in the environment. What are these environmental changes that affect your brains? “Sudden shifts in humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure can trigger headaches in people who are already prone to migraines,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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While the monsoon does increase the chances of headache, it is not the only reason behind the higher frequency. Dr Bahrani reasoned that there are many triggers that work together, instead of a single cause.

He believed that seasonal changes in everyday habits may be one of the reasons: "We tend to sleep differently, spend more time indoors, exercise less, drink less water because we don't feel thirsty, and spend longer hours in front of screens.”

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The neurologist also shared the advice he gives his patients: "I usually tell patients that the rain may trigger the attack, but it's our daily habits that often determine how vulnerable we are."

How can people differentiate between a headache and migraine?

Sinus headaches and migraines are usually confused because the pain is similar in some areas. Dr Baharani said this is a common concern among his patients: "Doctor, I have sinus headaches." But after talking to them for a few minutes, it often turns out they're actually describing migraine."

So people think that any pain around the forehead or face is because of sinusitis, when actually the symptoms may be of migraines.

Describing the signs of a genuine sinus headache, he said, “A genuine sinus headache is usually linked to a sinus infection. There may be fever, a blocked nose, thick nasal discharge, and tenderness over the cheeks or forehead. Once the infection settles, the headache generally improves too.”

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Migraine is different, although the neurologist identified the pain's location to be around the eyes or forehead, which often causes confusion. A sinus headache is usually linked to an infection; migraines commonly cause nausea, sensitivity to light or sound, and worsening pain with movement. But this distinction is not always clear. “Some patients even develop a blocked nose or watery eyes during a migraine, making it look very similar to sinusitis,” Dr Baharani said.

Therefore, if you have been seeing a doctor for sinus problems, but you keep getting headaches, then you need to ask whether the migraine could be the real culprit.

What simple lifestyle changes can help prevent monsoon-related headaches?

Make sure you never skip your breakfast!

There may not be one magic solution to prevent headaches once and for all, but when you follow certain practices, you reduce the risks. Dr Bahrani suggested:

Follow a regular sleep schedule: Try to wake up and sleep at roughly the same time every day. An irregular sleep routine may make people more prone to migraines.

Avoid skipping meals: Don't skip meals, especially breakfast. Long gaps between meals may trigger headaches in some people.

Stay hydrated: Continue drinking water even when you do not feel particularly thirsty. The cooler weather may reduce your thirst, but your body still requires adequate hydration.

Take a break from screens: Take short breaks if your work involves staring at a screen for hours.

Remain physically active indoors: Even if it is raining, do not stop your exercise routine. Try a short indoor workout or gentle stretching if an outdoor walk is not possible.

Maintain a headache diary: When a headache occurs, add to your diary entry what you ate, how well you slept, and what the weather was like. The record will reveal recurring triggers or patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed by both you and your doctor.

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Should you take painkillers for headaches?

Overdependence on painkillers is not advisable. The neurologist clarified that there is nothing wrong with taking one occasionally, but it should not become the only way to manage headaches.

He stated an observation from his clinical practice, “I've seen patients who have a strip of painkillers in every handbag, office drawer, and bedside table. Over time, they start needing them more frequently, but the headaches don't really improve.”

And worse, excessive use may also backfire, as Dr Bahrani identified medication-overuse headache as a possible consequence. Therefore, if you are taking painkillers several times a month for your headaches and they are beginning to interfere with work, sleep, or family life, it may be time to understand their real cause, instead of just treating each episode.

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What are the warning signs that indicate a headache needs immediate medical attention?

The neurologist assured that most headaches are not dangerous. However, a headache that appears suddenly and feels unlike anything you have experienced before requires immediate medical attention. You should also consult a doctor urgently if it is accompanied by weakness, difficulty speaking, confusion, seizures, persistent vomiting, double vision, or loss of consciousness. The neurologist's parting advice was, "I advise people not to ignore a headache that has changed its character.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.