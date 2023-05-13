Arthritis is a well-known condition that affects the health of our bones and joints where arthritis in our bones and joints can cause persistent pain and stiffness and can be caused by an inflammatory illness called rheumatoid arthritis or by normal wear and tear termed osteoarthritis. Since it is so common, this well-known disease may be prone to many myths and misinformation.

Health expert debunks myths about arthritis, reveals reality (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant- Orthopedics at Global Hospital in Mumbai, dispelled the most frequent fallacies about arthritis and revealed the reality.

Myth 1: Joint pain intensifies in wet weather

Fact: No scientific evidence supports this assertion and the reason you may have a flare-up of your arthritis symptoms during the rains is that your body has been fed this idea for so long that it has become to believe it. Arthritis discomfort is consistent all year and will only worsen if you do not follow through on your joint exercises and medicines.

Myth 2: Arthritis exclusively affects the elderly.

Fact: Arthritis is not limited to the elderly. While the risk of arthritis rises with age, it can strike anyone, including children. Juvenile arthritis is a kind of autoimmune illness that affects children aged 16 and under. Rheumatoid arthritis may strike anyone at any age.

Myth 3: All joint discomfort is caused by arthritis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fact: While arthritis is a common cause of joint pain, other conditions such as lupus, bursitis, and tendonitis can also cause pain. Joint discomfort can also be caused by injuries or infections. A correct diagnosis is required to establish the best course of treatment.

Myth 4: If arthritis runs in my family, I'll get it too

Fact: While genetics do raise your chances of getting arthritis, there's no assurance you'll get it. If you have blood relatives with arthritis, such as your mother, father, brothers, and so on, you should start taking safeguards.

Myth 5: Arthritis is caused by cracking your knuckles.

Fact: You've probably heard that cracking your knuckles can lead to arthritis. This, however, is a myth. While cracking your knuckles may irritate those around you, it does not cause arthritis.

Myth 6: Arthritis is a disease of the elderly and cannot afflict youngsters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fact: Although arthritis is more frequent in older people, it may afflict children and young adults as well. The most prevalent kind of arthritis in children is juvenile idiopathic arthritis (also known as childhood arthritis or juvenile rheumatoid arthritis), which can cause irreversible physical damage to joints.

Dr Anup Khatri concluded, “Despite the ubiquity of arthritis, there is still much to learn about it. We do know, however, that by maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise and a nutritious, balanced diet, we can lower our chance of developing some kinds of arthritis and halt their progression.”