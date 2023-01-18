Health tips on what to focus on 48 hours before running a marathon

Experienced runners know that the primary goal, in the final two days before a marathon, is to prime the body to perform at its peak level and the body's system must therefore function as efficiently and effectively as possible. In other words, runners must stick to the philosophy that there is nothing they can do to gain fitness in the last week of training, so they must focus on helping their body feel as good as possible.

Your muscles must be able to activate the maximum percentage of their fibers and fire them forcefully and your heart must be ready to pump oxygen-rich blood where it is needed so what can one do? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vijay D'Silva, Medical Director, TMM and Director of Critical Care at Asian Heart Institute, “This is the most crucial time to take extra care of your body and prepare mentally for the big day. While you have 48 hours on the clock before the marathon, going with the flow and being flexible are the key components to success. There are so many things you can not control, so it's all about handling the chaos and the stress of competition using the least amount of energy.”

A few days before the event, the priority is to increase blood flow to your muscles and it is so because while running, the blood vessels in your muscles dilate to allow more oxygen-rich blood along with key nutrients, as well as the hormones important for recovery. Dr D'Silva suggested a few tips to bear in mind while you have 48 hours left for the race:

1. Stay hydrated - To win a race, hydration is the key. Make sure to drink plenty of water. You can also pre-load yourself with water a day before.

2. Eat light and healthy - Follow your normal diet and eat light food that will support you through the run. Avoid fatty, greasy, oily food and alcohol. If possible, spread your meal every 3-4 hours rather than relying on huge main meals.

3. Light exercises are optional - Try light jogging if you have race jitters or stretch the body to warm your body. Try to give your legs proper rest before the marathon.

4. Lowering training intensity - This will allow the body to recover sufficiently from training, rebuild muscles and get sufficient rest.

5. Meditate and have a good night's sleep - No matter how good your preparation has been, going with a chaotic mind can distract you from the marathon. It is better to meditate to avoid stress and give the body full rest with a good night's sleep.