Health tips to prevent infections and stay in top shape this season

Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc in the country where the coronavirus has already claimed millions of lives all over the world and health experts caution that one can be at a greater risk of many such infections in the near future. Hence, the need of the hour is to be vigilant when it comes to your health, take appropriate measures to prevent infection and do not take things lightly when it comes to your health as doing so can invite problems in the near future.

Are you aware? According to studies, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) is an approach that helps to prevent patients and health workers from being harmed by avoidable infections. It will help one to lead a healthy life, stay fit and improve one’s quality of life.

The rising number of infections is a matter of concern for youngsters, adults and even senior citizens. Suffering from any infections can wreak one’s peace of mind.

One who is sick will be unproductive at work and will not be able to do his/her daily activities with ease. Those who are detected with any infections may fall severely ill owing to worsened health due to low immunity hence, it is the need of the hour to prevent infections and stay in top shape.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikrant Shah, Consulting Physician, Intensivist and Infectious Disease Specialist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, suggested some essential infection-prevention methods:

• One should avoid closed spaces having poor ventilation: It will be imperative for one to venture out in crowded places. Do not go to places where there is poor ventilation. Try to avoid coming in close contact with people. Do not have close-range conversations. No handshake or hugging each other.

• It will be the need of the hour to wear masks every day and maintain social distance. Do not go to malls, theatres or parks where there are a lot of people.

• Try to wash hands properly and sanitize them from time to time. Do not touch any frequently touched surfaces such as faucets, door knobs, handles, or furniture.

• Stick to good hygiene practices: Have a shower once you return home, and follow cough etiquette. Thus, try to cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing. Moreover, if you have a sudden urge to sneeze or cough do so into your elbow or inside your jacket. Keep as far away as possible from other people to cut down the chances of infection.

• If you or any of your family members are infected then self-isolation is recommended by the expert. Do not come in contact with others at all, Limit the visitors at home. See to it that the infected patient won’t go out of the room to the utmost and reduce contact with a person. Furthermore, it is required to take a meal and sleep in a separate room.

• Take utmost care if you fall into the high-risk category and have diabetes, hypertension, heart, kidney, or liver problems.

• Avoid being around people who are suffering from chronic disease.

• Everyone at home should wear a mask around sick people. Not only this but when one removes the mask, he/she needs to be careful while touching the surface of the mask. And then please be sure to wash your hands with soap.

• Get enough sunlight and fresh air during day time. Soiled linens and clothes should be washed properly and kept clean.