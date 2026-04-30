Heart surgeon went 1,500 days without drinking alcohol; here's what happened: 4 things he learnt

Despite alcohol use being a risk factor for numerous health-related conditions and alcohol use disorder (AUD) being recognised as a disease, many still occasionally consume a drink or two. It could be because of peer pressure, or you could be drinking occasionally. But it is a no-brainer that alcohol does lead to several health concerns.

Dr Jeremy highlights the profound benefits he experienced after quitting alcohol for over 1,500 days. (Pexels)

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In a video shared on April 29, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, highlighted the profound benefits he experienced after quitting alcohol for over 1,500 days to urge others to quit the habit.

In the video, he also reflected on how removing toxins led to consistent mental clarity and a more reliable daily routine. “1500 days with no alcohol, here’s what I’ve learned,” Dr Jeremy wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Ruins efforts to be healthy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Ruins efforts to be healthy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Why spend so much effort trying to be healthy…and then intentionally introduce something toxic into my body?” the heart surgeon noted. He further highlighted how not drinking alcohol reaffirmed why he quit in the first place. “It just never made sense to me that I was making all of this effort to make good lifestyle choices, and then I was actively and knowingly putting something toxic into my body,” he added. 2. Mental clarity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why spend so much effort trying to be healthy…and then intentionally introduce something toxic into my body?” the heart surgeon noted. He further highlighted how not drinking alcohol reaffirmed why he quit in the first place. “It just never made sense to me that I was making all of this effort to make good lifestyle choices, and then I was actively and knowingly putting something toxic into my body,” he added. 2. Mental clarity {{/usCountry}}

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No brain fog. No sluggish mornings. Quitting alcohol helped the heart surgeon show up, fully present every single day.

3. Consistency

Quitting alcohol built the habit of consistency. Now, the heart surgeon noted that every day feels the same in the best way. He added, “You begin to trust yourself because your routine becomes reliable…and so do you.”

4. Emotional stability

Quitting alcohol also provided him emotional stability as the highs weren’t as high as before, and the lows weren’t as low. He highlighted that once you quit, you become even more grounded. And the result? Better communication and deeper, more meaningful relationships.

5. “Alcohol promises everything sobriety delivers”

Finally, the heart surgeon shared the most important benefit of quitting: the power to live an untampered life. “You know, the human experience is emotional – both good and bad. And we're designed to feel it, not numb it. Now, I don't share any of this out of judgment. Alcohol is a personal choice. But I can tell you that removing alcohol from my life has been the single most transformative decision I've made as an adult. And I would urge you to consider it for yourself because alcohol promises everything that sobriety delivers.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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