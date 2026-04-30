Heart surgeon went 1,500 days without drinking alcohol; here's what happened: 4 things he learnt
Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy shares insights after 1,500 days alcohol-free, emphasising improved mental clarity, emotional stability, and reliable routines.
Despite alcohol use being a risk factor for numerous health-related conditions and alcohol use disorder (AUD) being recognised as a disease, many still occasionally consume a drink or two. It could be because of peer pressure, or you could be drinking occasionally. But it is a no-brainer that alcohol does lead to several health concerns.
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In a video shared on April 29, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, highlighted the profound benefits he experienced after quitting alcohol for over 1,500 days to urge others to quit the habit.
In the video, he also reflected on how removing toxins led to consistent mental clarity and a more reliable daily routine. “1500 days with no alcohol, here’s what I’ve learned,” Dr Jeremy wrote.
1. Ruins efforts to be healthy{{/usCountry}}
1. Ruins efforts to be healthy{{/usCountry}}
“Why spend so much effort trying to be healthy…and then intentionally introduce something toxic into my body?” the heart surgeon noted. He further highlighted how not drinking alcohol reaffirmed why he quit in the first place. “It just never made sense to me that I was making all of this effort to make good lifestyle choices, and then I was actively and knowingly putting something toxic into my body,” he added.
2. Mental clarity{{/usCountry}}
“Why spend so much effort trying to be healthy…and then intentionally introduce something toxic into my body?” the heart surgeon noted. He further highlighted how not drinking alcohol reaffirmed why he quit in the first place. “It just never made sense to me that I was making all of this effort to make good lifestyle choices, and then I was actively and knowingly putting something toxic into my body,” he added.
2. Mental clarity{{/usCountry}}
No brain fog. No sluggish mornings. Quitting alcohol helped the heart surgeon show up, fully present every single day.
3. Consistency
Quitting alcohol built the habit of consistency. Now, the heart surgeon noted that every day feels the same in the best way. He added, “You begin to trust yourself because your routine becomes reliable…and so do you.”
4. Emotional stability
Quitting alcohol also provided him emotional stability as the highs weren’t as high as before, and the lows weren’t as low. He highlighted that once you quit, you become even more grounded. And the result? Better communication and deeper, more meaningful relationships.
5. “Alcohol promises everything sobriety delivers”
Finally, the heart surgeon shared the most important benefit of quitting: the power to live an untampered life. “You know, the human experience is emotional – both good and bad. And we're designed to feel it, not numb it. Now, I don't share any of this out of judgment. Alcohol is a personal choice. But I can tell you that removing alcohol from my life has been the single most transformative decision I've made as an adult. And I would urge you to consider it for yourself because alcohol promises everything that sobriety delivers.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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