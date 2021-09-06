Here’s how ginger water can do wonders to your health

There are both healthy and unhealthy foods. But if you're looking to start your day with something healthy then go to your kitchen, ladies! One of the most powerful ingredients in your kitchen available all the time is GINGER!

The good old ginger or adrak is a favourite in Indian households, whether we use it in our chai or the food we eat. And apart from flavouring your dishes, ginger has traditionally been used in medical sciences like Ayurveda and Homoeopathy because it has several health benefits and healing power! That is because ginger is a powerhouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are excellent for your skin, hair, and body!

Dr Deepika Rani, a nutritionist at Apollo Telehealth, says, “Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory properties also contains gingerol, shogaol, zingerone and many other volatile compounds which give ginger a pungent, strong aroma and flavour, which is responsible for providing all the benefits.” The best way to reap all these benefits from ginger is drinking ginger water on a regular basis.

But just how powerful ginger water is when it comes to our health? Here are 6 health benefits of drinking ginger water regularly.

1. WEIGHT LOSS

Dr Aashima Chopra, Dietician, Paras Hospitals, Panchkula, explains that ginger is not just a great taste enhancer, but it also works as an awesome option for weight loss. If you drink ginger water regularly, then it will absorb the nutrients better and release energy to the fullest. And then you don’t feel the urge to binge. “It also suppresses your appetite. In fact, there’s a study published in the journal Metabolism, that says that ginger helps you stay full for longer”, she says.

2. GOOD FOR SKIN

Say goodbye to your skin problems with ginger water. It is packed with the antioxidant gingerols that can fight free radicals thereby giving you an even tone and glowing skin. And not just it can give you healthy and glowing skin but can also tighten it and fight the various signs of ageing. What's more, its anti-inflammatory properties can fight all kinds of infections and make your skin healthy and clean.

3. WAY TO REDUCE MENSTRUAL CRAMPS

If you're a woman who has tried all sorts of hacks to ease the discomfort caused by PMS but haven't found the perfect solution to it, we say you drink ginger water. In fact, a 2018 research in the Taiwanese Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology found that ginger was as effective in reducing menstrual pain and cramps as an OTC painkiller.

4. MAY AID DIGESTION ISSUES

Those who consume ginger water once a day are less likely to experience indigestion and constipation. Also, they are less likely to suffer from stomach acid reflux, nausea, or excessive gas. A study published on PubMed Central noted that ginger water significantly provides relief in vomiting and nausea.

5. REDUCES THE CHOLESTEROL LEVEL

The foods you eat can have a strong influence on LDL levels. High levels of cholesterol are linked to an increased risk of health problems like heart diseases and stroke. But ginger water is your solution! A study published in Saudi Medical Journal found that those who consumed ginger every day saw reduced levels of triglycerides and LDL, bad cholesterol, which can up stroke risk.

6. GINGER WATER IS FULL OF ANTIOXIDANTS

Ginger water is full of antioxidants which play an important role in helping you handle free radicals, lowering your risk of health conditions like cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes.

Also, ginger water is rich in the mineral potassium. Potassium is important for your heart, muscles, bones, and metabolism because it helps your cells handle salt. And a lack of potassium is linked to heart problems and high blood pressure.

GINGER WATER RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS:

1-2 Inches of fresh ginger root

3 cups of water

1 tbsp honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

Use a zester to grate the ginger, put it into a bowl.

Boil 3 cups of water.

Once the water is boiling, add ginger to it.

Remove the water from the stove.

Allow the water to sit for 5 minutes.

Strain the liquid to remove ginger pieces into a glass.

Add one tablespoon of honey and mix well.

Your ginger water drink is ready!

