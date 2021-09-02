Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here’s how to reduce the risk of heart diseases by choosing the right food

While the news of Sidharth Shukla’s death from a sudden heart attack comes as an absolute disbelief, it is important to take the reins of our deteriorating lifestyle in hand, prioritise a balanced diet and learn how to reduce the risk of heart diseases by choosing the right food products
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Holistic wellness is the key to good health and can bring out our healthiest and happiest version. While the news of Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla’s death from a sudden heart attack comes as an absolute disbelief, it is important to take the deteriorating reins of our lifestyle in hand, prioritise a balanced diet and learn how to reduce the risk of heart diseases by choosing the right food products.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vartika Mehta, Nutritionist and a lifestyle coach revealed that the human body needs cholesterol for different functions but when a faulty lifestyle can adversely increase the levels of cholesterol leading to a poor heart health. “A balanced diet is what we all need which should be based on foods that are natural and grown on plants and not just made in plants,” she revealed.

Right food products to reduce the risk of heart diseases:

Vartika shared, “Excess of salt, sugar, fat and protein doesn't do any good. It just puts extra pressure on our vital organs specially kidneys and heart.” She added, “It's imperative that we add enough natural foods like green leafy vegetables, whole grains and pulses, low fat milk and lean meats without neglecting the power of super foods like flax seeds with special reference to heart health.”

Some of the nutritional benefits of flax seeds that benefit the heart are that nutty flax has cancer-thwarting compounds called lignans and omega-3 fatty acids that reduce disease-causing inflammation. However, not all high protein, keto, paleo or vegan products sold outside, benefit all.

Hence, Vartika recommends adding home cooked meals to one’s diet instead of processed food items. She asserted, “We can protect our heart by eating right food which is rich in macro and micro nutrients as per our body requirement. A diet rich in fiber and antioxidant can help.”

Elaborating that emotions are directly linked to our cardiac and overall health, Vartika cautioned, “A lot of people who don't work on their emotional well being have seen to have high body fat percentage and eventually high levels of cholesterol leading to atherosclerosis, stroke or neurological disorders.”

Hence, adequate exercise, sleep, rest, spiritual wellness and wellness in relationships are crucial in keeping our heart healthy and safe along with a diet with the right food products.

