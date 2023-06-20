Arthritis, a chronic health condition characterised by joint inflammation, affects millions of individuals worldwide however, it is evident that women are disproportionately impacted by arthritis compared to men. This gender disparity raises intriguing questions about the underlying factors that contribute to the increased susceptibility of women to this debilitating condition.

Here's why women are more likely to develop arthritis (Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parag Sancheti, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chairman of Sancheti Hospital, shared, “Millions of people throughout the world suffer from arthritis. It is a disorder that results in joint inflammation, which makes moving painful, stiff and challenging. While anyone can acquire arthritis, studies have shown that women are more prone than males to do so.” According to him this is because:

● Hormonal variations are a major factor in why women are more likely to develop arthritis than males. Estrogen levels are higher in women, which can cause joint inflammation. The cartilage that serves as a cushion between the bones of a joint can also be broken down by estrogen. Women are more prone to develop joint pain and stiffness as a result, which are typical signs of arthritis.

● Because of their anatomy, women are more likely than men to get arthritis. Women's joints are smaller than men's, which means their bones have less cartilage to cushion them. Their joints are more vulnerable to damage as a result, which can cause arthritis. In addition, women typically have broader pelvises than men do, which can put extra strain on the knee joints and cause arthritis.

● Lifestyle factors also play a role in the development of arthritis in women. Wearing high heels or carrying big bags are two behaviors that women are more prone to partake in that strain their joints. Over time, these actions may cause joint damage and raise your risk of getting arthritis.

● Genetics also play a role in the development of arthritis in women. Studies have shown that certain genes can increase the risk of developing arthritis. Women who have a family history of arthritis are more likely to develop the condition themselves.

He said, “A number of factors play a role in why women are more likely than males to get arthritis. Arthritis development is influenced by a variety of factors, including hormonal variations, anatomy, lifestyle choices, and heredity. By being aware of these risk factors, women can take precautions to lower their risk of getting arthritis, such as keeping a healthy weight, exercising with moderate impact, and using supportive footwear.”

Bringing her expertise on why women are more likely to develop arthritis, Anchal Rout, Delhi NCR based Yoga and Reiki Healing Expert, revealed, “One significant aspect that sets women apart is their unique hormonal profile. Hormones, such as estrogen, have been implicated in modulating the immune system and influencing inflammation levels. Fluctuations in hormone levels throughout a woman's life, including during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, could potentially contribute to the development or exacerbation of arthritis. Researchers are actively investigating the intricate relationship between hormones and arthritis to better understand this connection.”

She added, “Genetic factors play a crucial role in determining an individual's susceptibility to arthritis. Studies have suggested that certain genetic variations and mutations may be more prevalent in women, making them genetically predisposed to developing arthritis. However, the specific genes involved and their precise mechanisms in increasing susceptibility are still areas of ongoing research.Many forms of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis, are classified as autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues in the body. It is well-established that women have a higher overall prevalence of autoimmune diseases compared to men. This disparity suggests that inherent differences in immune responses and genetic factors related to immune regulation could contribute to the gender bias seen in arthritis.”

