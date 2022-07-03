High protein superfoods you can easily include in daily diet

Eating a protein-rich diet every day not only helps in growth and repair of our body cells but also keeps health issues at bay, helps you stay energetic throughout the day, and aid in managing unhealthy cravings. Proteins are made of amino acids, the building blocks, many of which are produced naturally by the body. However, there are 9 amino acids also known as essential amino acids that we must get from our diet in order for our body to function properly. If you are a non-vegetarian, you are likely to get your protein from eggs, chicken and fish while vegetarians have paneer, soy products, legumes, and other milk products to get their necessary dose of protein. For people following vegan diet, finding protein substitutes other than milk is a bit of a challenge. (Also read: Healthy breakfast ideas: Eggs to poha; 5 protein-rich foods to start your day with)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people rush into buying protein powder, especially those who do workouts, but it is advisable to get your protein from your daily diet.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post shared 5 high protein foods that are also affordable and can be included easily in your diet.

Amaranth puffs: Amaranth is a very rich source of protein and essential amino acids. In fact, just one serving of amaranth already contains about 5 grams of protein.

Peanuts: Peanuts are actually a legume and have more protein than any other nut. Peanuts contain all the 20 amino acids in variable proportions and is the biggest source of the protein called “arginine”.

Moong dal, green: A typical Indian thali is incomplete without a portion of dal or lentil curry. The green gram is one of the best plant-based protein sources in the world. They are rich in essential amino acids, such as phenylalanine, leucine, isoleucine, valine, lysine, arginine and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chana: Chana is high in protein which make outstanding replacement meat in vegan diets. The mean protein content in chickpea is nearly 18% which is higher than lentils. Also, chickpea is rich in lysine and arginine.

Paneer: For an easy way to up your protein intake for the day, paneer serves the best. Paneer is a rich source of animal protein available at a comparatively lower cost and forms an important source of animal protein for vegetarians.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter