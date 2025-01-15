HMPV vs other respiratory viruses: Doctor sheds light on key differences

First identified in 2001, HMPV, or Human Metapneumovirus, recently made headlines in India. HMPV symptoms are very similar to that of flu and cold, and are usually observed to have mild symptoms on healthy adults. However, in children and older adults, HMPV can cause severe symptoms. Soon after being detected, people were quick to relate it to the symptoms of COVID-19. Also read | HMPV cases in India: Doctor explains it's link to kidney complications How is HMPV different from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses?(Pixabay/Representative)

What is HMPV?

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

World Health Organisation declared that there has been no report of outbreak pattern of HMPV, unlike COVID-19. But how is it different from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Maheshkumar Lakhe, Infectious Diseases Physician, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, Hadapsar, Pune said, "It is one of the causes of respiratory tract infection in people of all ages and is a member of the family Paramyxovirus. The clinical picture of HMPV closely resembles that of RSV, since the clinical spectrum ranges from mild respiratory illness to moderate- or even severe bronchitis and pneumonia which can be fatal. People such as infants, young children, the elderly, and those with a weakened immune system are most affected by this virus and are at high risk too."

The infectious diseases physician further compared HMPV to other respiratory illnesses:

HMPV vs. Influenza

“Respiratory viruses, true to form, have an increased incidence during the cold season due to indoor excess crowding and humid air, and both HMPV and influenza are alike in being disseminated by means of respiratory droplets. Influenza is different because it is yearly vaccine-preventable and antiviral medications such as oseltamivir can be utilized against it, HMPV on the other hand still lacks a vaccine targeting it and treatment consists of simple supportive measures,” explained the doctor.

HMPV vs. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

"While both viruses are managed primarily through supportive care such as hydration and fever management, RSV has an added preventive option through the administration of monoclonal antibodies to high-risk infants. This preventive strategy highlights a gap in the management of HMPV, where no such prophylactic treatment exists," he said.

HMPV vs. Covid

"While HMPV and SARS-CoV-2 share a mode of transmission—via respiratory droplets—the latter is much more contagious and has a broader spectrum of symptoms, including unique ones such as loss of taste and smell. SARS-CoV-2 can also lead to more severe health outcomes like ARDS, necessitating a range of specific treatments from antivirals to steroids, and has seen a swift development and rollout of several effective vaccines,” Dr Maheshkumar Lakhe said.

