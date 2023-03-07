Holi 2023: How the festival boosts happy hormones, improves mental health

Holi 2023: Festivals and special occasions can lift our spirits and help up appreciate and enjoy better things in life. Holi, one of the biggest festivals of India, that welcomes spring in the country after a long period of winter chill, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm by people of all age groups. The festival is celebrated with different traditions in different parts of the country, but the spirit essentially remains the same which is to forget all worries and soak self in the spirit of the festival. It is also a chance to bond with your family, friends and loved ones and take a break from all the gadgets and never-ending daily business. The festival no wonder helps beat the daily stress and give a big boost to mental health. (Also read: Holi 2023: 6 effective tips to protect your eyes while playing with colours)

Pleasant weather and Holi flavour contribute to mental health

"Colours and festivities always have a positive impact on our brain. Colours give a good and happy feeling and a boost to happy hormones. People feel the need to be out and sometimes even if they don't really feel like it, it is the joy, the people around which pull them out, which is a positive factor. Even though your mood may not be right, the entire environment is so stimulating that it helps you come out. Another reason why a festivity like Holi is important is that the change in the season, again, is a boost and the environment around you is stimulating, the food patterns, the sunlight, and the exposure to all of it are good, in addition to the colours that bring back the joyousness of the environment and everything," says Dr Saumya Mudgal Senior Consultant - Psychiatry, Max Hospital Gurugram.

Break from monotonous routine

It's usually the season when people make themselves free despite all the hardships and the work and come together to enjoy, eat, drink, and celebrate.

"It's a time of get together for the families. Life in today's day, is very isolating and everybody is independent but quite busy. These festivals bring you together and also the feeling of belonging, family, joy and celebrations which boosts mental health and makes you feel that you belong somewhere, where you have people to look forward to and shared joy is always a good feeling than sitting alone. So, colours anyways boost the mood and morale. The festival of colours is always a very positive factor for mental health and contributes to the positive side of the mood and happy hormones release in the body," says Dr Mudgal.

Get togethers

Holi being the festival of colours is one of the most joyous festivals in India. The reason why Holi as a festival contributes to mental health is because one, there are a lot of get togethers which contributes to a lot of socialisation which is good for everybody.

A time to meet people after long period of isolation

After a long period till Holi, we do not have a lot of festivals and the winters are a little dark period. People don’t come out of the house during the time. Its socialisation, its warmth, its energy, and the intermingling of the people all contribute to mental health. So, all these give one a good mental, according to Dr Mudgal.

