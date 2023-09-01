Holistic approach to PCOS management: Weight loss, exercise and diet tips

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common hormonal disorder that affects millions of women globally and it is characterised by irregular periods, hormonal imbalances and the formation of small cysts on the ovaries that can have serious consequences for women's health. Managing PCOS symptoms is critical for overall well-being and fertility enhancement.

Understanding PCOS:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, expalined, “PCOS is a hormonal disorder caused by an excess of androgens, or male hormones, produced by the ovaries. This hormonal imbalance can disturb the menstrual cycle and prevent eggs from being released for ovulation. Women with PCOS frequently have irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, and weight gain. PCOS can raise your risk of infertility, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease if left untreated.”

Weight Loss in PCOS Management:

Dr N Sapna Lulla revealed, “Weight loss is essential for controlling PCOS symptoms. Excess weight can exacerbate hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance, both of which are common features of PCOS. Even losing 5% of one's body weight can improve hormonal balance, regulate menstrual cycles, and boost fertility. Adopting a healthy and long-term weight loss strategy is critical. Rather than resorting to crash diets or extreme workout routines, focus on incorporating a balanced diet and regular exercise into your lifestyle. This will aid in the maintenance of long-term weight loss and overall health.”

Exercise for PCOS Symptom Management:

Suggesting that women with PCOS must engage in regular physical activity, Dr N Sapna Lulla said, “Exercise improves insulin sensitivity, promotes weight loss, and alleviates the severity of PCOS symptoms. Activities like cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and yoga can all be beneficial. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise that includes both aerobic and strength-building exercises. Discover activities that you enjoy and incorporate them into your daily routine.”

Dietary Guidelines for PCOS Management:

Diet is critical in managing PCOS symptoms hence, Dr N Sapna Lulla recommended, “Consume a well-balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats. High-processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbohydrates should be avoided because they can aggravate insulin resistance and inflammation. Consuming foods with a low glycemic index can aid in blood sugar regulation. Integrating anti-inflammatory foods, such as fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, can also provide additional benefits. A dietician can assist you in developing a personalised meal plan that is tailored to your specific needs.”

Lifestyle Modifications for PCOS Symptom Control:

Since stress management is vital too for PCOS women, Dr N Sapna Lulla highlighted, “High levels of stress can exacerbate hormonal imbalances and aggravate the severity of PCOS symptoms. Stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and participating in hobbies can help reduce stress levels. In addition, make getting enough sleep each night a priority, as sleep deprivation can interrupt hormone regulation. Establishing a regular sleep routine and a relaxing sleep environment can help with overall health.”

Seeking Professional Help:

Dr N Sapna Lulla concluded, “While lifestyle changes are important for managing PCOS symptoms, it is also critical to seek personalised advice from a doctor. They can advise you on the best medical treatments and therapies for your specific needs. Addressing common PCOS misconceptions and educating yourself about the condition lets you take charge of your health.”