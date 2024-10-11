The demands of an evolving, modern life often lead to stress, poor lifestyle choices and even impact on the intimate side. However, Ayurveda experts reveal that the Ayurvedic approach to taking care of the intimate area for males majorly focuses on maintaining balance within the body, mind and spirit. Holistic Ayurveda tips to manage male intimate care (Photo by FashionBeans)

Unlike the conventional methods that often treat symptoms in isolation, Ayurveda emphasises the interconnectedness of bodily systems and aims to address the root cause of health concerns through natural, personalised treatments

Ayurveda emphasises on ways to improve fertility

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dimple Jangda, Lifestyle Medicine Advocate, Harvard Gut Health and Microbiome, Stanford Ayurvedic Researches, Jain University, shared, “Ayurveda emphasises on ways to improve fertility as well as maintain health and hygiene for both male and female clients. The first step is to have a balanced nutrition which is sattvic, whole food plant based diet, comprising of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, healthy fats, and lots of hydration. You can also include good fats like ghee, nuts, avocados to improve hormonal health. Limit or avoid your intake of dead foods like meat, sea food and avoid excess consumption of dairy based products that can cause inflammation in the body, and fermented foods that can cause excess heat and sweating.”

Shilajit for fitness: Boosting testosterone to collagen, Ayurveda experts emphasise upon the varied health benefits of taking the Himalayan herb (Photo by Twitter/Helios_Movement)

She suggested, “After consulting an Ayurvedic doctor, you can include herbs like ashwagandha, which has adaptogenic properties that helps reduce stress and improves reproductive health. You can also ask your Ayurvedic doctor for shilajit which is a mineral rich substance that improves vitality and stamina. You can include safed musli in your herbal supplements to improve vitality. Consume in your diet - chyawanprash which helps boost immunity and triphala to help aid digestion and elimination of toxins.”

She further recommended, “Ensure to incorporate Yoga in your daily practice to improve blood flow, breathing and reduce stress. This also helps improve hormonal health. You can inorporate poses like cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) and the Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana) which are healthy. Ensure to get 7-9 hours of healthy sleep every night. Focus on meditation, mindfulness to reduce stress in your body. Practice good hygiene in your daily lifestyle. Wear soft breathable cotton clothes and avoid fabrics like polyester and tight Yoga pants. Use mild and natural soaps, herbal wash to improve PH level of your skin, avoid harsh chemicals as that can cause irritation. For topical skin application, you can use aloe vera gel which has a soothing moisturising property. You can also include neem which has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits.”

Yoga exercises help boost fertility. Wear soft breathable cotton clothes and avoid fabrics like polyester and tight Yoga pants. (Andrea Piacquadio)

Herbal Remedies for Male Intimate Wellness

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Pradeep Shrivastava, Ayurvedic Expert at Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda, said, “Ayurveda is all about a good and balanced diet and lifestyle so consuming nourishing food like fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help the body maintain the natural equilibrium. When talking about male intimate care, it is an often overlooked yet essential aspect of men's health that requires a significant and comprehensive approach. However, the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda offers valuable insights into managing intimate health effectively.” He elaborated -

Ayurveda recommends specific herbs known for their therapeutic properties to support male intimate health. Herbs like Ashwagandha, Shilajit, and Safed Musli are traditionally used to enhance stamina, reduce stress, and improve reproductive health. These herbs work synergistically to promote vitality and maintain the body's natural balance.

Mental well-being is intricately linked to physical health. Practices such as meditation, mindfulness, and breathing exercises can help alleviate stress and anxiety, which are known to impact intimate health negatively.

Maintaining proper hygiene using natural, chemical-free products is crucial in managing intimate care. Ayurveda advocates the use of natural cleansers and oils to keep the intimate area clean and nourished, reducing the risk of infections and irritations.

By integrating these Ayurvedic principles, men can take a holistic approach to their intimate health, fostering not just physical well-being but also a deeper sense of overall balance and harmony.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.