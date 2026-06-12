Hot weather makes your eyes look tired? Doctor shares tips to manage puffiness and dark circles

The hotter months can trigger a lot of health problems. The range of health problems includes skin breakouts and gut issues like acidity and heartburn, to bowel problems such as constipation. Just like these parts of the body, your eyes can also take a hit, with many observing puffiness, dark circles, dryness and a tired appearance during summer.

In the summer season, the under-eye area becomes puffier!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Let's try to understand from an expert why the eyes become puffier and why dark circles appear during summer. Dr Neeraj Sanduja, director at Viaan Eye and Retina Centre, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle all the essentials you need to know about puffy eyes management in hotter months.

Why do you have puffy eyes during the summer?

Did you know your skin around your eyes is far more delicate than the skin on the rest of your face? This is why the under-eye area is first to show signs of summer or, in general, heat-related stress.

“Increased heat, sun exposure, dehydration, and environmental pollutants can significantly affect the delicate skin around the eyes. The periocular skin is among the thinnest in the body and is particularly vulnerable to fluid retention, pigmentation changes, dryness, and irritation," Dr Sanduja described why that area is vulnerable, and one may see a change in appearance in that area.

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{{^usCountry}} This condition is called periorbital puffiness, and as the doctor outlined, it commonly occurs due to fluid accumulation in the loose tissues around the eyes. High temperatures, excessive salt intake, dehydration, inadequate sleep, allergies, and prolonged screen exposure can all contribute to this. Can dark circles happen too? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This condition is called periorbital puffiness, and as the doctor outlined, it commonly occurs due to fluid accumulation in the loose tissues around the eyes. High temperatures, excessive salt intake, dehydration, inadequate sleep, allergies, and prolonged screen exposure can all contribute to this. Can dark circles happen too? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dark circles appear as darker patches under the eyes. They may look brownish due to several reasons. The dermatologist mentioned that the pigmentation shows up as a blush, or purplish, because of visible blood vessels beneath thin skin, or hollow and shadowy due to fatigue or dehydration. How to manage dark circles and eye bags? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dark circles appear as darker patches under the eyes. They may look brownish due to several reasons. The dermatologist mentioned that the pigmentation shows up as a blush, or purplish, because of visible blood vessels beneath thin skin, or hollow and shadowy due to fatigue or dehydration. How to manage dark circles and eye bags? {{/usCountry}}

Eat high-water content foods like cucumbers to reduce dehydration. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Here is a brief guide on how you can manage, as shared by the doctor:

1. Try cold compression

One of the simplest ways to reduce under-eye puffiness is cold compression.

You can apply chilled cucumber slices, refrigerated gel eye masks, cold spoons or cooled tea bags over closed eyelids for 10 to 15 minutes.

This can help constrict superficial blood vessels and reduce swelling around the eyes.

2. Use tea bags for temporary relief

Green or black tea bags may also help because they contain caffeine and antioxidants.

These can temporarily improve microcirculation and reduce swelling around the eyes.

But make sure the tea bags are cooled properly before placing them on the eyelids.

3. Stay hydrated

During summer, increased sweating can lead to dehydration, making the under-eye area appear dull, sunken and tired.

Drinking enough water and eating water-rich foods like cucumber, watermelon and citrus fruits can help maintain skin hydration and elasticity.

4. Be careful with natural remedies

Aloe vera gel may help soothe irritated or sun-exposed skin, while almond oil can support the skin barrier when used gently and in moderation.

Some people also use potato slices or potato juice for pigmentation, but scientific evidence for these remedies is limited.

Since the eye area is very delicate, avoid applying anything too close to the eyes or using ingredients that cause burning or irritation.

5. Reduce salt intake

Excessive sodium can make the body retain water, which may worsen eyelid puffiness.

Cutting down on processed, packaged and salty foods can help reduce fluid retention around the eyes.

6. Prioritise sleep

Lack of sleep can make dark circles and under-eye puffiness appear worse.

Getting around seven to eight hours of sleep every night allows the skin and blood vessels to recover better, reducing the tired appearance of the face.

7. Protect your eyes from the sun

Sun exposure can increase pigmentation, speed up collagen breakdown and contribute to premature ageing around the eyes.

Wearing UV-protective sunglasses and using sunscreen formulated for sensitive facial skin can help protect the under-eye area.

When should you see the doctor?

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Although most cases of mild puffiness and dark circles are cosmetic and temporary, Dr Sanduja shared that persistent swelling, redness, itching, pain, or sudden asymmetry should not be ignored, as these symptoms may indicate allergies, infections, thyroid disease, or other underlying medical conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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