How avocados help in weight loss

Lifestyle diseases are an epidemic today and the number of people succumbing to excess weight related medical conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are at an all-time high. This epidemic is being fueled by multiple factors like low activity level, genetic predisposition, inadequate sleep, skyrocketing stress levels and faulty food habits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kavita Devgan, Dietitian and Holistic Health Consultant, revealed that unhealthy diet is very often a primary factor leading to obesity. According to her, some common reasons are:

High intake of processed and junk foods

More saturated fat in the diet compared to good fats, and

Higher calorie intake

She said, “That is why it is a no brainer that the food we eat is critical in shaping and determining not just our health quotient but also our weight. Avocados can help us fight the battle of obesity and stay near our optimum weight.”

Kavita Devgan highlighted 5 reasons how avocados can help you fight obesity -

Reason1: Low GI and calories

One serving of avocado has only 114 calories and they have a low glycemic index. Studies have found that replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Reason 2: The combination power of avocados

Good fat and high fibre combination of avocados can help to keep weight in check.

Good Fat - Avocados are a high satiety food. They are loaded with health promoting MUFA (Mono unsaturated fatty acids) which can help keep us full for long, and keep cravings away. With cravings in check the need to munch on unhealthy foods (which mean extra calories) is curtailed and this can help us stick to the requisite number of calories we need to eat to stay near our optimum weight.

Avocados are a high satiety food. They are loaded with health promoting MUFA (Mono unsaturated fatty acids) which can help keep us full for long, and keep cravings away. With cravings in check the need to munch on unhealthy foods (which mean extra calories) is curtailed and this can help us stick to the requisite number of calories we need to eat to stay near our optimum weight. High fibre - Half an avocado contains 15% daily recommended intake of fiber. Fiber is essential for appetite regulation and bowel health and is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer. In addition, the fibers in avocados can act as prebiotics (food for beneficial bacteria in the intestines) and have been found to improve the diversity of the intestinal microflora.

Reason 3: Loaded with nutrients

Avocados are packed with essential minerals, bioactive compounds and C, E, K and B-group vitamins (see the chart) that improve human health and help to prevent many diseases such as metabolic syndrome (a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity). Eating a nutrient rich diet is the best way to keep our weight in check.

Reason 4: They make diet food more acceptable

Making healthy food more acceptable is the route to follow to ensure eating a diet that keeps our weight in check. Just tossing a few slices of avocado in your colourful salad, or mixing some chopped avocado into your favourite salsa or and soup.

Avocados are delicious and their creamy texture and taste make them a perfect (healthier and tastier) alternative to high-calorie ingredients like mayonnaise, cheese, or butter. With avocados you can add a rich, creamy texture and flavor to dishes without compromising on health and also keeping the calories in check.

Reason 5: They are versatile

Avocado is extremely versatile. You can have them smashed, blended or sliced. And the best news is that they do not need too much preparation and is quick to put together, making planning a healthy, calorie control diet more practical.