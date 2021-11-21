How brushing teeth every day can protect you from heart disease, penumonia

Maintaining a good dental hygiene not only safeguards you from the risk of tooth decay and gum diseases, but also takes care of your heart and protects you from respiratory diseases and other chronic health problems.

Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Our mouth is the entry point for bacteria, both good and bad, but some of them can cause deadly infections.

So what happens when we maintain poor oral hygiene. There are researches that suggest poor oral hygiene can lead to bacteria in the blood, causing inflammation in the body which increases the risks of atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat and heart failure.

"Your oral health might contribute to various diseases and conditions, including endocarditis which is the infection of the inner lining of your heart chambers that may occur when bacteria from the mouth spread through your bloodstream and attach to certain areas in your heart," says Dr. Shilpi Behl, Medi - Cosmetologist and Facial Aesthetics Specialist, Co-Owner, Avana Healthcare.

Not taking care of your oral health can also lead to gum disease or severe periodontitis that can increase the risk of developing heart disease, clogged arteries and stroke, says the expert, adding, "periodontitis or poor oral health has been linked to premature birth and low birth weight."

Certain bacteria in our mouth can also be pulled into the lungs, causing pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

Here's how you can take care of your oral health:

* Brushing teeth at least twice a day using a soft-bristled brush and fluoride toothpaste.

* Floss every day.

* Use mouthwash to remove food particles left after brushing and flossing.

* Eat a healthy diet and limit the intake of sugary food and drinks.

* Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if bristles are splayed or worn.

* Schedule regular dental checkups and cleanings.

* Avoid tobacco consumption.

