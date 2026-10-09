How can parents tell the difference between teenage mood swings and depression? Paediatric psychologist explains

Mental health issues among teenagers are finally getting the importance that they deserve, and depression is at the top of the list. And while parents are trying to be more considerate of their child’s mental health, sometimes, it is understandable to get confused between signs of depression and a terrible mood swing.

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“Adolescence brings rapid emotional, cognitive and social change. Hormonal shifts, academic pressure, changing friendships and a growing need for independence mean some moodiness is developmentally normal,” shared paediatric psychologist Shreya Singhal with HT Lifestyle.

She went on to elaborate on how parents can pick apart mood swings and serious depression. They are presented as follows.

Parents should be curious and not dismissive of their child's mental health, shares Shreya Singhal.

Differentiating between teenage mood swings and depression

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{{^usCountry}} According to Shreya, to tell the mood fluctuations apart from depression, three questions can help: How long has it lasted? How intense is it? Is it affecting daily life? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Shreya, to tell the mood fluctuations apart from depression, three questions can help: How long has it lasted? How intense is it? Is it affecting daily life? {{/usCountry}}

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“Typical mood swings are brief and linked to a clear trigger, such as an argument or a poor test result. The teenager usually bounces back once the situation settles,” explained the psychologist.

However, depression lasts longer and reaches into more of the teenager's life. “Parents should be concerned when low mood, irritability, hopelessness or withdrawal is present most days for two weeks or more, alongside other changes,” shared Shreya.

These include losing interest in activities they used to enjoy, disturbed sleep or appetite, poor concentration, falling grades, ongoing fatigue, harsh self-criticism, or pulling away from friends and family.

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“In adolescents, depression often shows up as irritability, anger or frequent outbursts rather than tearfulness,” noted Shreya. “Physical complaints such as headaches or stomachaches may also occur. What matters most is a sustained change from your child's usual self, not any single symptom.”

How can parents help?

Being there for the teenager goes a long way in helping them deal with their mental health issues.

“Stay curious rather than dismissive. Calling distress ‘just a phase’ can make teenagers less likely to open up,” advised the psychologist. “Listen without rushing to fix things, and ask open-ended questions such as ‘You've seemed low lately. What's been going on?’ Keep track of changes over time.”

When to seek professional help?

If symptoms persist, worsen, or interfere with school, relationships or daily routine, the psychologist suggested consulting a paediatrician or a mental health professional.

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“Any mention of self-harm, suicide or feeling that life isn't worth living must always be taken seriously and needs immediate professional help. Early recognition and timely support can make a real difference to how a young person recovers,” she pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Shreya Singhal is a consultant in the department of Pediatric Psychology at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, with more than 10 years of clinical experience.