Worried about your mental health? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares 4 activities that can help
Jeffrey Meltzer lists some activities that can be performed every day without the help of professionals that can provide a significant boost to mental health.
The world has become an increasingly hectic place to survive, especially for the average person, and the need to address mental health issues is becoming more important than ever. But not everyone has the privilege or the ability to seek professional help.
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Taking to Instagram on September 3, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer listed four activities that can help improve mental health that a person can practise by themselves. They are presented as follows.
1. Reading
Reading is not just an excellent way to accumulate knowledge; it is also a great exercise for one’s mental health.
As Jeffrey explained, “We live in a time of constant scrolling and mindless stimulation. Reading asks your brain to do something very different. It requires sustained attention and gives your mind something deeper to engage with, which can be a nice break from constantly reacting to whatever appears on your screen.”
2. Exercise
Working out is important to maintain physical health. However, it is just as beneficial for a person’s mental health.
“When you work out, you're not just helping your body. Physical activity affects neurotransmitters involved in mood and motivation while also supporting your brain over time,” shared Jeffrey.
“Research consistently shows that exercise can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. So, even on days that you don't feel like moving, get in a few push-ups. It is still worth doing,” he added.
3. Socialising
In the words of the therapist, “We're a social species, so being around other people matters. And this doesn't mean you have to interact with someone every single time. Even sitting in a coffee shop or spending time in a public space can help you feel less isolated because you're still participating in the world and community around you.”
4. Going outside
Getting out of the home is excellent for improving mental health. “Think about how much of your day your brain spends looking at walls or staring at a screen. Sometimes it needs something completely different,” pointed out Jeffrey.
“Seeing trees, being near water, feeling sunlight, or simply having more open space around you can help reduce stress and improve your well-being,” he noted.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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