How does GLP-1 work? Diabetologist explains how weight-loss drugs are becoming lifesavers for your heart

GLP-1 receptor agonists were initially "diabetes drugs" and then the “wonder weight-loss drugs." But the benefits don't stop there; recent research suggests significant benefits in cardiometabolic health, too.

FDA warns Americans about dangers of gray-market GLP-1 weight loss drugs as demand soars in US (representative image/ Unsplash)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

The turning point was regulatory, almost by accident. In 2008, the FDA mandated cardiovascular outcomes trials for diabetes drugs after earlier studies raised concerns that lowering blood sugar could actually be dangerous for the heart. “Nobody expected GLP-1s to shine in these trials. As one researcher put it, no animal studies or even basic physiology suggested they would help the cardiovascular system” Diabetologist Dr Suman Banerjee (MBBS, EDIC, FCCCM) tells Health Shots.

But they were proven wrong

A pooled meta-analysis of 60,000 patients found a 14% relative reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events and a 12% reduction in all-cause mortality, with the strongest signals from semaglutide (26% MACE reduction) and efpeglenatide (27%). The landmark SELECT trial pushed this further: participants on semaglutide for over three years cut their risk of major cardiovascular events by 20% in people who did not even have diabetes.

What makes this genuinely interesting and why?

It isn't simply “less weight, less strain on the heart.” GLP-1 receptors are expressed directly in heart muscle and blood vessels. The benefits appear linked to reduced inflammation, improved endothelial and myocardial function, more stable atherosclerotic plaques, and reduced platelet aggregation- core mechanisms that operate independently.

The heart failure data adds another dimension

In obese patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, semaglutide significantly improved both symptom scores and 6-minute walk distance compared to placebo, a population that has historically had very few effective drug options.

Head-to-head comparisons are now strengthening the inference:

Against sitagliptin, semaglutide reduced stroke and heart attack risk by 18%; compared with dulaglutide, tirzepatide lowered stroke, heart attack, and death risk by 13%, with researchers noting these protective effects occur early, suggesting the mechanism goes beyond weight loss alone.

The honest caveat is that the exact biology remains a mystery, even to the experts who ran these trials. But the clinical signal is now too consistent to dismiss as coincidence.

We may be watching a genuine category addition from "drugs that treat obesity and diabetes" to "drugs that protect the cardiovascular system," with metabolic disease as just one entry point.

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