How does GLP-1 work? Diabetologist explains how weight-loss drugs are becoming lifesavers for your heart

GLP-1 receptor agonists were initially "diabetes drugs" and then the “wonder weight-loss drugs." But the benefits don't stop there; recent research suggests significant benefits in cardiometabolic health, too.
The turning point was regulatory, almost by accident. In 2008, the FDA mandated cardiovascular outcomes trials for diabetes drugs after earlier studies raised concerns that lowering blood sugar could actually be dangerous for the heart. “Nobody expected GLP-1s to shine in these trials. As one researcher put it, no animal studies or even basic physiology suggested they would help the cardiovascular system” Diabetologist Dr Suman Banerjee (MBBS, EDIC, FCCCM) tells Health Shots.
But they were proven wrong
A pooled meta-analysis of 60,000 patients found a 14% relative reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events and a 12% reduction in all-cause mortality, with the strongest signals from semaglutide (26% MACE reduction) and efpeglenatide (27%). The landmark SELECT trial pushed this further: participants on semaglutide for over three years cut their risk of major cardiovascular events by 20% in people who did not even have diabetes.
What makes this genuinely interesting and why?
It isn't simply “less weight, less strain on the heart.” GLP-1 receptors are expressed directly in heart muscle and blood vessels. The benefits appear linked to reduced inflammation, improved endothelial and myocardial function, more stable atherosclerotic plaques, and reduced platelet aggregation- core mechanisms that operate independently.
The heart failure data adds another dimension
In obese patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, semaglutide significantly improved both symptom scores and 6-minute walk distance compared to placebo, a population that has historically had very few effective drug options.
Head-to-head comparisons are now strengthening the inference:
- Against sitagliptin, semaglutide reduced stroke and heart attack risk by 18%; compared with dulaglutide, tirzepatide lowered stroke, heart attack, and death risk by 13%, with researchers noting these protective effects occur early, suggesting the mechanism goes beyond weight loss alone.
- The honest caveat is that the exact biology remains a mystery, even to the experts who ran these trials. But the clinical signal is now too consistent to dismiss as coincidence.
- We may be watching a genuine category addition from "drugs that treat obesity and diabetes" to "drugs that protect the cardiovascular system," with metabolic disease as just one entry point.
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