How fast can the brain adapt to changing patterns? Study reveals surprising results

Adapting the changing environments and shedding the comfort of familiar patterns can be taxing. However, this is one of the basics of survival, especially in the animal kingdom. According to a recent study led by Dinu F. Albeanu, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, there’s a neural feedback loop that acts like a high-speed update system, allowing human brains to stay flexible even in rapidly changing environments. Also read | How does the brain tell new from familiar things apart? Study discovers new brain cells that help you remember objects The researchers observed quick changes in the brain circuit to adapt to changing cues.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Nature Communications, observed a feedback system that acts as a communication network, especially in two regions of the brain. One region processes smell, while the other region is responsible for managing sensory information.

Professor Florin Albeanu, in a statement, said, “In nature, animals are faced with different rules of engagement. Sometimes, the same stimuli mean different things depending on context. Therefore, it’s not so unusual that you have to act on these different rules and assess what action you have to take.” Also read | How the brain overcomes fear: Study points to a ‘switch’, promises hope for anxiety and PTSD treatments

Can the brain adapt to changing cues? Study answers.(Pexels)

The study was conducted on mice who were trained to receive water rewards with cues of a specific smell or a certain sound. However, the researchers kept changing the cues to understand how the mice behaved. The brain circuits of the mice were studied, especially focusing on two regions of the brain - the piriform cortex, which processes smells, and the olfactory bulb, which receives initial smell information.

The researchers observed quick changes in the brain circuit to adapt to changing cues. The mice were able to understand the challenges within seven tries after the rules were switched. The lead author added, “The animal is able to extract this change. Within a few seconds, it’s going to act in a way that is consistent with understanding. Interestingly, we observed that top-down signals, which originate in the olfactory cortex, convey information about the reward value of the stimulus to the olfactory bulb—irrespective of them being sound or odour.” Also read | Brain and biceps: Understanding signaling in brain; study explores

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.