Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How fast can the brain adapt to changing patterns? Study reveals surprising results

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 17, 2025 04:27 PM IST

The study observed that the brain can accept changing patterns and adapt accordingly, faster than we thought.

Adapting the changing environments and shedding the comfort of familiar patterns can be taxing. However, this is one of the basics of survival, especially in the animal kingdom. According to a recent study led by Dinu F. Albeanu, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, there’s a neural feedback loop that acts like a high-speed update system, allowing human brains to stay flexible even in rapidly changing environments. Also read | How does the brain tell new from familiar things apart? Study discovers new brain cells that help you remember objects

The researchers observed quick changes in the brain circuit to adapt to changing cues.(Pexels)
The researchers observed quick changes in the brain circuit to adapt to changing cues.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Nature Communications, observed a feedback system that acts as a communication network, especially in two regions of the brain. One region processes smell, while the other region is responsible for managing sensory information.

Professor Florin Albeanu, in a statement, said, “In nature, animals are faced with different rules of engagement. Sometimes, the same stimuli mean different things depending on context. Therefore, it’s not so unusual that you have to act on these different rules and assess what action you have to take.” Also read | How the brain overcomes fear: Study points to a ‘switch’, promises hope for anxiety and PTSD treatments

Can the brain adapt to changing cues? Study answers.(Pexels)
Can the brain adapt to changing cues? Study answers.(Pexels)

The study was conducted on mice who were trained to receive water rewards with cues of a specific smell or a certain sound. However, the researchers kept changing the cues to understand how the mice behaved. The brain circuits of the mice were studied, especially focusing on two regions of the brain - the piriform cortex, which processes smells, and the olfactory bulb, which receives initial smell information.

The researchers observed quick changes in the brain circuit to adapt to changing cues. The mice were able to understand the challenges within seven tries after the rules were switched. The lead author added, “The animal is able to extract this change. Within a few seconds, it’s going to act in a way that is consistent with understanding. Interestingly, we observed that top-down signals, which originate in the olfactory cortex, convey information about the reward value of the stimulus to the olfactory bulb—irrespective of them being sound or odour.” Also read | Brain and biceps: Understanding signaling in brain; study explores

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On