Food and nutrition have become a big part of the wellness conversation. Still, we’re slowly moving away from the idea that wellness means following a perfect diet. Work in preventive health and integrative wellness has found that people often know what they “should” be eating. Still, the bigger challenge is making those choices work in everyday life. Nutrition isn't just about calories or nutrients; it influences our energy, mood, concentration, sleep, and how we feel throughout the day. At the same time, food is social, cultural, and emotional, and we can’t ignore that.

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"It’s about becoming more aware of what you’re eating, why you’re eating it, and how you feel afterward. For example, I often encourage people to pause before reaching for a snack and ask themselves: Am I actually hungry, or am I tired, stressed, or simply looking for a break? That small moment of awareness can be surprisingly useful," Dr Prarthana Shah tells Health Shots.

What is the rule for meals?

One of the simplest changes recommended is to eat more intentionally. Put the phone away for a few minutes, sit down instead of eating while working, slow down and actually notice the food. Even small changes like this can increase awareness of fullness and help people enjoy their meals more.

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"I also think we need to bring more attention back to the basics of nutrition. A simple meal with a good source of protein, plenty of vegetables or fruit, fiber, and healthy fats can often do much more for your health than constantly searching for the latest superfood. Another thing I frequently notice is that people underestimate the importance of protein and fiber," says Dr Shah.

What is the best protein breakfast?

A breakfast that is mostly refined carbohydrates may leave you hungry again very quickly, whereas adding protein, fiber and healthy fats can make the meal much more satisfying. These are small, practical changes that are easier to sustain than completely overhauling your diet.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, nutrition should not become another source of anxiety. "I see people become so focused on eating clean or avoiding certain ingredients that food starts to feel stressful," says Dr Shah. There has to be room for a meal with friends, dessert, a celebration, or simply eating something you genuinely enjoy. A healthy relationship with food should include pleasure, too. How does food reach our homes from farms? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, nutrition should not become another source of anxiety. "I see people become so focused on eating clean or avoiding certain ingredients that food starts to feel stressful," says Dr Shah. There has to be room for a meal with friends, dessert, a celebration, or simply eating something you genuinely enjoy. A healthy relationship with food should include pleasure, too. How does food reach our homes from farms? {{/usCountry}}

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Spending time with fresh produce, cooking at home, visiting farms, or simply preparing a meal from scratch can foster a deeper appreciation for food beyond its nutritional value. There is something very grounding about understanding where an ingredient comes from and taking the time to prepare and share it.

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"We need to move from asking, Is this food good or bad? to asking, Does this nourish me, do I enjoy it, and does it work for my life? Healthy eating should make your life feel better, not smaller," says Dr Shah.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)