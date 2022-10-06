How iodine deficiency affects your skin; why you should include it in your diet

Iodine is important for many body functions and the deficiency of this trace mineral can have damaging effects on immune system, thyroid gland and may also impact the quality of your skin and hair. Considering our body cannot make iodine on its own, we need to add it to our food or take its supplements. Iodized salt, eggs, seafood, dairy products are all sources of iodine. It is recommended to take 150 micrograms (mcg) daily for adult men and women and 220 and 290 mcg daily for pregnant and lactating women, respectively. (Also read: Itchy and dry skin? 4 surprising causes you must know)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iodine deficiency can make your skin dry and flaky and cause acne breakout. Low iodine levels can also affect our ability to sweat because of which skin can further turn dry.

"Most of us remember the advertisement for a salt brand stressing the importance of iodine in our diet. Our body cannot make iodine on its own and therefore we need to consume it. it is important for proper functioning of thyroid gland and its deficiency can cause hypothyroidism. Iodine also plays an important role in skin protection. Historically it has been used as an active dermal agent to treat and prevent infections in scrapes and cuts," says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Iodine is also a popular topical ingredient of skin care as it kills the bacteria that causes skin infections. Human body needs only small amounts of iodine to keep it healthy and ensure good thyroid hormone levels maintenance. For children the recommended amount is only about 130 micrograms and a healthy adult needs 150 micrograms of iodine daily. Some easy and readily available sources of iodine include organic yogurt, strawberries, cheese, potatoes, eggs, salts, cranberries, fish, seaweed, and other dairy products," adds Dr Rinky.

BENEFITS OF IODINE FOR YOUR SKIN

Here is why you need to make sure that you take in an adequate amount of iodine in your diet:

• Iodine prevents dry skin and flakiness: Low iodine levels impact skin cell regeneration in the lower layers of the skin, nails and hair and it causes accumulation of dead skin cells leading to dry, dull and flaky kin. Dry skin is also caused because of low thyroid levels because of iodine deficiency. Adequate amount of iodine in the body results in a smooth and even complexion of the skin and also improves the health of the hair follicles and healthy hair growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• It controls sweating: Iodine maintains thyroid levels which help detoxify the body by eliminating toxins through sweating. Sweating also helps in keeping the skin hydrated. Sweating is an important part of body’s natural process and the lack of iodine disrupts it leading to the accumulation of toxins in the body.

• Reduces acne breakouts: Low and high levels of iodine can cause acne breakouts especially in teenagers. The correct amount of iodine regulates hormones that cause the irritating pimples

• Detoxifies body: A body free of harmful toxins is a healthy body which directly relates to healthy skin and hair. The right amount of iodine removes fluoride, bromide and chlorine from the body. These halides cause many skin issues such as cysts, fibroid, breast diseases, and even cancers in reproductive organs. Iodine flushes out these elements, and protects your body from various problems. Iodine also helps get rid of harmful metals like cadmium, mercury and aluminium and keep the skin soft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Helps heal the skin faster: Iodine helps in faster healing of bruises and cuts on the skin. the wounds heal quicker and blemishes vanish faster because of iodine. This means that there are fewer chances of skin being infected and damaged.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON