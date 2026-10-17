How much exercise do you really need? From childhood to old age, World Health Organisation shares age-by-age guide

Do you view the official guidelines for physical activity the same way you view terms-and-conditions agreements? You know they exist, you vaguely intend to follow them, but the moment you hear terms like 'moderate-intensity physical activity', your brains check out? Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

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Are you supposed to be running marathons? Does walking on your terrace count? Does a 16-year-old need way more exercise than a 40-year-old? If you’ve ever felt guilty about not hitting 10,000 daily steps or felt confused about how much sweat is actually required to keep your body running smoothly, take a deep breath.

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) has spelt out the exact workout for every stage of life, and the reality is far more achievable — and nuanced — than you think. Here is the ultimate, age-by-age breakdown by WHO on how much exercise you actually need, minus the fluff, to clear up your doubts once and for all:

Children and adolescents (5–17)

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{{^usCountry}} They need at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every single day, plus muscle and bone-strengthening activities at least three days a week, per WHO. Why do kids need an hour every day while adults get away with a weekly quota? Because youth is the prime window for bone mineral density accumulation and neuromuscular development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They need at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every single day, plus muscle and bone-strengthening activities at least three days a week, per WHO. Why do kids need an hour every day while adults get away with a weekly quota? Because youth is the prime window for bone mineral density accumulation and neuromuscular development. {{/usCountry}}

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So, does your child need a gym membership? Absolutely not. 'Vigorous activity' for an 8-year-old isn't bench pressing; it’s playing tag, jumping rope, swimming, or riding a cycle. What counts as bone-strengthening? Anything involving impact against gravity — think gymnastics, hopscotch, running, or soccer. Is more better? Yes. WHO noted that when physical activity exceeds 60 minutes daily, it yields even greater health benefits, helping regulate mood, focus, and sleep patterns during sensitive developmental years.

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The World Health Organisation broke down exactly how much exercise children need.

Adults (18–64)

150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week (or a hybrid of both), alongside major muscle-strengthening work on two or more days, WHO shared. Notice the word 'per week'? You don't need to sweat profusely every single day to stay healthy; you simply need to hit your target across the seven-day cycle.

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If you don't have 30-minutes at a time, don't sweat it. Short bouts of movement scattered throughout your day add up toward your weekly quota. Taking the stairs or going for a brisk 10-minute post-lunch walk all go into the same bank. What about doing just cardio? The WHO's explicit baseline requires strength training targeting major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, arms) at least twice a week.

Lifting weights, bodyweight exercises (push-ups, squats), or resistance band workouts preserve lean muscle mass and metabolic health. What happens if you double the minimum? Moving from 150 minutes to 300 minutes of moderate activity unlocks additional cardiovascular protection, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and better weight management.

Older adults (65+)

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The same 150–300 minute weekly cardio baseline as younger adults, plus muscle strengthening twice a week and functional balance training three or more days a week, WHO recommended. Ageing inherently causes a gradual loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia) and joint flexibility. The goal in this bracket shifts slightly from raw athletic performance to maintaining functional independence, preventing fall-related injuries, and preserving cognitive sharpness.

But is it safe to be exercising after 65? Yes, and it is crucial, per the WHO. The key is adapting the stimulus. Balance-focused activities like tai chi, single-leg stands, or guided yoga drastically reduce fall risk. What if chronic conditions limit movement? The WHO's golden rule applies universally: 'some physical activity is better than doing none'. If a health condition prevents you from hitting 150 minutes, simply be as physically active as your abilities and conditions allow.

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The biggest myth about physical activity is that it requires exertion, expensive gear, or hours at a gym. WHO’s bottom line is straightforward: move more, sit less, and tailor your workout to your stage of life. Whether that means playing outside with your kids, taking brisk walks during phone calls, every bit counts toward a longer, healthier life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.