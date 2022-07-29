How to deal with bloat

At some point in time, we’ve all faced the discomfort and unease that comes with a tight stomach, nasty burps and even embarrassing farts. Be it after a heavy meal, caused by spicy food or due to menstruation for women, bloating, albeit temporary and painful, is a very common and natural occurrence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bloating can lead to gas that can cause burping and flatulence (Shutterstock)

Bloating is simply a buildup of gas in the stomach and intestines, of which the symptoms can vary from person to person. The most common symptom is either burping or flatulence, along with a feeling of fullness or pressure in the abdomen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Anjali Hooda, MBBS, MD and obesity specialist says, “Sometimes bloating can be due to underlying gut inflammation, food allergies, and unresolved parasitic infections.”

Keeping a diet diary that notes the food you have eaten and how you feel after consuming each meal will help you find out if you are reacting badly to certain foods. Lactose intolerance to dairy products and allergies to gluten found in wheat and other grains are the most common food intolerances.

Another reason for bloating may be an indication of a more serious condition that requires medical attention, such as, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chronic intestinal disease, small bowel bacterial overgrowth.

It can also be an indication to other conditions like cancer which is accompanied by many other symptoms that need immediate medical attention, advises Pratiksha Kadam, chief registered dietitian, Reliance hospital, Navi Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hooda explains that bloating means something is wrong with your gut and identifying the root cause is very important. An improved gut health comes with eliminating foods that causes bloat and with proper therapeutic doses of probiotics as an overgrowth of bad bacteria can further lead to bloating.

Kadam adds, “When you frequently consume foods that are processed or high in sugar, the gut can find it difficult to process and eliminate waste. Eating foods with beneficial bacteria (aka probiotics) will improve gut health.

Food to eat

Fermented foods: Consuming foods with probiotics such as curd, butter milk, Kombucha, kimchi, idli, dosa, dhokla, khaman, sauerkraut, etc is important because we need a diverse population of bacteria in our gut for better digestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Choose cooked over raw: It will promote blood flow to your abdomen and help your digestive system to break down and absorb nutrients more easily. Think soups, roasted veggies, stir fried foods, stews, curries and anything cooked in the slow cooker.

Foods to avoid

Alcohol, spicy food, and caffeine along with foods with additives, preservatives, artificial colours, MSG, anti-caking agents and sulfites.

What are some ways to alleviate bloat?

Food: Eat your meal slowly and chew each bite atleast 20 times without a hurry. Don’t consume raw foods after 4pm.

Stay hydrated: Drinking sufficient water is important for having a balance of good bacteria in the gut. Avoid drinking liquids while you eat your food.

Sleep: Make sure you get enough sleep as it is important for optimal gut health. De-stress daily as there is a connection between the gut and the brain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exercise: Keep yourself active by going on walks, doing yoga, stretches, etc.

Spot trigger: Identify food that makes you bloated by maintaining a diet diary. Eliminate foods that make you feel uneasy.

#Pro tip: To alleviate bloating and gas, you can try to do yoga. The puppy yoga pose is particularly helpful in releasing gas.