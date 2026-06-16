How to detect cancer early? Oncologist shares subtle symptoms that often go unnoticed

There have been significant advancements in cancer treatment over the years. However, the early detection of the disease remains as important as ever.

Early symptoms of cancer are often subtle enough to go unnoticed. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, the most treatable window for almost every major illness, like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune conditions, is also the window when symptoms are most subtle.

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“Early-stage disease has not yet caused enough disruption to generate obvious distress. What it generates instead are signals so mild they are typically attributed to stress, ageing, or overwork,” he revealed to HT Lifestyle.

“Doctors see this pattern constantly: patients presenting with advanced conditions who, upon reflection, recognise early warning signs they lived with for months or years without any active intervention or consultation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Gulia went on to share a list of such subtle symptoms, which would help create awareness and encourage us to get an early diagnosis for suspected cancer. 1. Unexplained weight loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Gulia went on to share a list of such subtle symptoms, which would help create awareness and encourage us to get an early diagnosis for suspected cancer. 1. Unexplained weight loss {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Losing weight is often chalked up to being exhausted all the time. However, that is not always the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Losing weight is often chalked up to being exhausted all the time. However, that is not always the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Losing more than four to five kilograms without any change in diet or exercise habits is one of the most consistently flagged early warning signs in medicine,” noted Dr Gulia. “Unintentional weight loss is associated with pancreatic, lung, stomach, and oesophageal cancers, as well as with advanced thyroid disease and certain inflammatory conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Losing more than four to five kilograms without any change in diet or exercise habits is one of the most consistently flagged early warning signs in medicine,” noted Dr Gulia. “Unintentional weight loss is associated with pancreatic, lung, stomach, and oesophageal cancers, as well as with advanced thyroid disease and certain inflammatory conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is the symptom most likely to be attributed to stress or a change in appetite and least likely to prompt an immediate medical visit,” he added. 2. Persistent cough and respiratory issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is the symptom most likely to be attributed to stress or a change in appetite and least likely to prompt an immediate medical visit,” he added. 2. Persistent cough and respiratory issues {{/usCountry}}

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Persistent cough can be a sign of early-stage throat cancer in some cases. (Pexel)

In a country where the air quality is a serious health concern, people are no strangers to respiratory illnesses. However, according to Dr Gulia, “A cough that persists beyond four weeks after a cold or respiratory illness warrants investigation.”

“Most post-viral coughs resolve within two to three weeks; a cough that does not indicate a lingering infection, asthma, gastro-oesophagal reflux, or, in some cases, early-stage lung or throat cancer.”

3. Fatigue, change in bowel habits, and cognitive shifts

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The next indicator is a combination of a number of smaller conditions. “Persistent unexplained fatigue is one of the most dismissed early indicators of both cancer and cardiac disease,” shared Dr Gulia.

“Changes in bowel habits - increased frequency, looser stools, or blood in the stool are often self-attributed to haemorrhoids or dietary change, but can represent early-stage colorectal cancer,” he continued.

“Subtle cognitive changes such as new difficulty retrieving words, progressive memory lapses, or concentration difficulties that persist beyond a few weeks also merit evaluation.”

A symptom that appears once and resolves is usually benign. A symptom that settles in, persists, or gradually worsens over two to four weeks deserves a conversation with a doctor, cautioned the oncologist, adding, “The cost of an unnecessary check-up is negligible compared to the cost of late-stage detection.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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