How to differentiate between migraine and brain tumour? Neurologist explains

The brain, being the control centre of the body, is arguably one of the most important organs. Thus, any disorder related to it often causes instant alarm. Despite headaches being a common sensation for nearly every person, when they become a regular event, the mind can jump to the worst-case scenario: brain tumour.

Not all headaches are symptoms of brain tumour, shares Dr Bansal.(Pexel)

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Also Read | Brain tumour myths vs facts: Neurosurgeon debunks 4 common myths on World Brain Tumour Day 2026

“In reality, most recurrent headaches are migraines, but the overlap in symptoms can make the distinction confusing,” Dr Luv Bansal, senior consultant neurologist at Yashoda Medicity, told HT Lifestyle ahead of World Brain Tumour Day 2026. “Clinically, however, the two conditions differ in pattern, progression, and neurological impact in ways that are usually quite consistent.”

He went on to highlight the difference in cause and symptoms between migraine and brain tumour to help us make the distinction. They are elaborated as follows.

How to recognise a migraine

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Bansal, migraines are a primary headache disorder, meaning it arises from brain activity changes rather than structural disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Bansal, migraines are a primary headache disorder, meaning it arises from brain activity changes rather than structural disease. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It typically presents as episodic attacks of throbbing or pulsating pain, often on one side of the head, and may last from four to 72 hours,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It typically presents as episodic attacks of throbbing or pulsating pain, often on one side of the head, and may last from four to 72 hours,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Migraines can often be identified with the help of the associated features. They include: Nausea

Sensitivity to light or sound

Visual aura, such as flashing lights, zigzag patterns, or temporary blind spots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Migraines can often be identified with the help of the associated features. They include: Nausea

Sensitivity to light or sound

Visual aura, such as flashing lights, zigzag patterns, or temporary blind spots {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Importantly, migraines tend to follow a predictable pattern for an individual. Between attacks, neurological examination is normal,” shared the doctor. How brain tumour differs from migraine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Importantly, migraines tend to follow a predictable pattern for an individual. Between attacks, neurological examination is normal,” shared the doctor. How brain tumour differs from migraine {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In contrast to a migraine, a brain tumour is a structural lesion that produces symptoms through pressure, invasion, or disruption of brain tissue, noted Dr Bansal. He went on to highlight how headaches differ for migraine and brain tumour cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In contrast to a migraine, a brain tumour is a structural lesion that produces symptoms through pressure, invasion, or disruption of brain tissue, noted Dr Bansal. He went on to highlight how headaches differ for migraine and brain tumour cases. {{/usCountry}}

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“Headache when present is often progressive rather than episodic. It may be worse in the morning, aggravated by coughing or straining, and gradually increases in frequency or intensity over weeks to months,” shared the neurologist. “Unlike migraine, tumour-related headaches are more likely to be accompanied by persistent neurological deficits such as weakness on one side, speech difficulty, personality changes, or seizures appearing for the first time in adulthood.”

Additional warning signs that point toward raised intracranial pressure, sometimes due to a tumour, include the following:

Vomiting without nausea, especially in the morning

Papilledema, which is swelling of the optic disc seen on eye examination

While migraine can cause vomiting, it rarely produces persistent neurological abnormalities or steadily worsening symptoms over time, noted the neurologist.

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“The most important clinical distinction lies in evolution: migraine fluctuates, while tumour symptoms progress. Neuroimaging, such as MRI, is reserved for cases where red flags exist, such as new onset headaches after age 50, sudden change in headache pattern, neurological deficits, or seizures,” he added.

“While fear often drives assumptions, the reality is reassuring: migraine is far more common, and brain tumours are rare. Yet persistent, changing, or atypical headaches deserve medical evaluation, not because they are likely to be dangerous, but because the stakes, when they are, are too important to ignore.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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