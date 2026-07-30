How to kick-start your weight loss journey? Zumba instructor shares 5 must-have health gadgets to keep you motivated

Losing weight can be tough. It takes commitment and motivation to change your diet and get more exercise. Technology can help make your weight loss journey easier. You can track your calorie intake and choose the right weighing machine from a range of fitness products designed for weight loss. If you’re looking for gadgets to assist you in losing weight, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together a list of some of the best tools you can use on your journey to better health.
What are the best devices for losing weight?
Zumba instructor Apuorva Sinha shares some of the best gadgets you should buy to help you lose weight:
1. Fitness tracker
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A fitness tracker makes it easier for everyone to stay fit. The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker tracks your daily movement, heart rate, sleep patterns, and workouts. It gives you useful information about your health. With a 10-day battery life, this fitness tracker can help you reach your fitness goals and stay healthy.
2. Smart weighing scale
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Who can forget the classic weighing scale? It's important for tracking your weight loss. It helps you see if your efforts are paying off. The Dr Trust Digital Smart Electronic Rechargeable Bluetooth Fitness Body Composition Monitor does more than measure weight; it also analyses body composition with advanced technology. Plus, it easily sends data to the Dr Trust app so you can track your progress over time. This makes it a great tool for achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
3. Food scale
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Measuring your meals can help you know how much you're eating. A food scale is an important tool that shows you the nutrition information for each food item, making it easier to track your diet. The Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale is ideal for anyone trying to lose weight. It has a large LCD screen and a tare button, making it easy to use. Its compact design makes storage easy, and it looks stylish too. This scale could be a perfect tool for your weight loss journey, especially if you are practising portion control.
4. Smart water bottle
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Staying hydrated is one of the most important things for weight loss. Drinking enough water helps keep your metabolism in check. The Hidrate Spark TAP Smart Water Bottle can help you track your water intake. It has smart technology that lets you monitor your hydration goals and how much water you drink. The bottle is durable, has a long battery life, and looks stylish. It can help you improve your daily water intake and support your weight loss efforts.
5. Body fat measuring tape
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The Care Touch Skinfold Body Fat Calliper Set is a useful tool for measuring body fat percentage accurately. Although it is small, it provides precise measurements for body fat and muscle. Its simple design makes it easy to use, and it delivers accurate results. This tool is ideal for anyone who wants to stay fit. It is portable and affordable, making it a great addition to any health-conscious person's toolkit.
Now, it's time for you to pick a product that works for you, or take them all if you want to stay on track with your weight loss journey!
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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