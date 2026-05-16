How to make your heart act younger? Cardiologist shares ways to reverse biological age and have heart of a 20-year-old

While your chronological age simply counts the years since birth, your biological age reflects the actual condition of your cells, tissues, organs, and overall health. A 45-year-old who exercises regularly, sleeps well, and eats a balanced diet can have a biological age of 38. Similarly, a 30-year-old who does the exact opposite could have a biological age of 40 or even 50.

Your heart ages in the exact same environment you put it in. (Pexel)

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So, how can you achieve a younger biological age, or one as close to your actual age as possible? On May 16, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, shares how one can reverse their biological age and have the heart of a 20-year-old.

Biological age

“Biological age is one of those terms that makes everyone either very excited or very annoyed at dinner parties,” the cardiologist noted. He noted that when one talks about ‘younger’ heart health, it is not about “chasing some biohacker badge so you can brag that your mitochondria are in college.” He added, “I’m talking about real-life function.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the expert, a younger cardiovascular system is more flexible, and here’s the not-so-secret: “your heart ages in the exact same environment you put it (and yourself) in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the expert, a younger cardiovascular system is more flexible, and here’s the not-so-secret: “your heart ages in the exact same environment you put it (and yourself) in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Poor sleep. Chronic stress. Low muscle mass. Inflammation. Too little movement. Years of pretending your body is ‘fine’ because nothing has exploded yet. That’s usually where the damage starts,” he pointed out. What can you do to make your heart act younger? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Poor sleep. Chronic stress. Low muscle mass. Inflammation. Too little movement. Years of pretending your body is ‘fine’ because nothing has exploded yet. That’s usually where the damage starts,” he pointed out. What can you do to make your heart act younger? {{/usCountry}}

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But if you wanted to make your heart act younger? Dr Bhojraj suggests starting with the most basic of things that improve vascular function and metabolic resilience, like:

Building more muscle

More walking after meals

Better stress recovery

Real attention to blood pressure before it becomes a personality trait

And then, he noted that experts should look under the hood. He suggests, “Advanced lipids. Insulin resistance. Inflammation. Vascular health. The stuff that tells us whether your system is ageing faster than your birthday says it should.”

The cardiologist further warned that your doctor can’t give you the heart of a 20-year-old; nobody can. However, he noted that you can absolutely stop ageing your heart faster than it needs to, and that’s the part you should focus on before cardiology stops being theoretical.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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