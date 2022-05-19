How to protect your skin during summer? Cosmetologist answers

Summer is the time when the skin faces the scorching heat and the sweat. The heat of the summer causes the loss of water from the skin, leading to dehydration. This further leads to irritation, dry skin and reddish patches. Summer heat also causes more oil in the skin and the skin cells to reproduce faster. As the summer heat gets worse with the day and heat wave alerts being issued in parts of the country, it is getting more important to take care of the skin and make it stay healthy and glowing through the heat.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shruti Saini, Cosmetologist and Founder, Smiles For Miles noted down a few pointers by which the skin can be taken care of during the summer and can be protected from the heat. They are here as follows:

Hydration: A the skin loses a lot of water during the summer, hydration is one of the important skin care routines during the season. The cosmetologist recommended to carry a facial mist at all times in order to rehydrate the skin from time and again. She also added that a hydration mask can be used at night to keep the skin hydrated and glowing.

Facewash: The skin also produces a lot of oil during this time. Shruti Saini said that a proper face wash should be used to remove the excess oil from the face. “A non-foaming cleanser for people with dry skin is a must. Opt for mild, alcohol-free and pH balanced cleansers,” she added.

Antioxidant serum: Vitamin C is an antioxidant which helps in protecting the skin from oxidant-induced damages and helps in reducing the pigmentation caused by harmful UV rays. The doctor also recommended a healthy diet consisting of citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, green tea and fresh juices.

Sunscreen: “The sun’s UV-A and UV-B rays can be very harsh. Besides giving you a stubborn tan, they can cause premature aging, age spots, fine lines and wrinkles. A good sunscreen with SPF 30-50 is vital for the summer months for all skin types. Avoid heavy make-up during summers as it will impact the skin’s ability to breathe,” said Shruti Saini.

The Cosmetologist further added that the water intake during summers should be within 2-3 litres of water every day. She also advised to use sunglasses, under eye gel and lip balm.

