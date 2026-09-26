How to tell if you are getting fitter: Expert shares 5 everyday signs, from better sleep to faster recovery

How do you know that you are getting fitter? You may rely on obvious signs, such as the number on the weighing scale or the fit of your clothes, to track your progress. But there are also less obvious ways to tell if you are on track. Every day changes in your routine can give clues that tell if your cardiovascular fitness is improving or not.

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Chandana Jagadeeshan, fitness expert at Cult, shared with HT Lifestyle some ways to track fitness progress beyond the usual indicators. As per the expert, changes in how efficiently your cardiovascular system works can provide clues about whether your fitness is improving.ALSO READ: Does more sweat mean a better workout? Cardiologist shares what actually matters

“People tend to measure their progression in predictable forms like weighing scales, fitting of clothes, and how well they perform or lift weights in the gym. But our cardiovascular system, a power engine for our overall health and longevity, tracks progress in a different way,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} This means that your fitness progress does not necessarily have to show up as a visible change in your body. It is through how you manage everyday activities and how quickly you recover after exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that your fitness progress does not necessarily have to show up as a visible change in your body. It is through how you manage everyday activities and how quickly you recover after exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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But what role does cardiovascular health play in your fitness progress? The fitness expert elaborated, "Cardiovascular fitness is nothing but how efficiently your heart, lungs, and blood vessels deliver oxygen in your body and is not measured through intense sessions or muscle definition. Usually, the most significant indicator of improved cardiovascular fitness shows up in our daily activities rather than physical transformations.”

Getting fitter ensures your body works more efficiently. Sometimes, your weight or appearance won't show any change, but with the ease with which you do your everyday work, you can tell you are on the right track.

5 signs that mean your cardiovascular health is improving

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Cardio strengthens your heart health.

Here are some of the signs outlined by the expert:

1. Low resting heart rate and blood pressure levels:

With a strong heart muscle, the blood pumped per beat is more efficient.

Leads to a steadily decreasing heart rate and improved resting blood pressure.

2. Deep sleep and good energy levels:

Better circulation helps deliver a steady supply of oxygen to the brain and body, supporting energy levels throughout the day.

Regular cardio may help reduce mid-afternoon slumps.

It can also help regulate stress hormones such as cortisol, supporting deeper, more restful sleep at night.

3. Workouts feel easier:

Activities like running, jogging, and climbing become easier.

The body begins to utilise oxygen more efficiently.

4. Faster recovery

As your cardiovascular fitness improves, your heart rate may return towards its resting level more quickly after a workout.

Faster recovery can indicate your cardiovascular system is adapting well to exercise.

5. Lesser effort during daily chores:

Everyday activities, such as carrying heavy bags or playing with children, may start to feel easier.

You may notice less breathlessness and a smaller rise in your heart rate during the same activities.

What should people track during their workouts?

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So, how can you track your progress? Beyond monitoring weight, calories burned, and muscle mass, the fitness expert recommended paying attention to other markers that show how your body responds to exercise.

“People should start tracking markers like resting heart rate, heart rate 2 minutes after a workout, how fast you can move while having a conversation, and by rating your effort on a 1 to 10 scale and observing how the number drops for the same movement over time,” he said.

Finally, Jagadeeshan also walked us through the benefits of cardio for heart health. The heart pumps more blood with each beat, and regular exercise also improves your muscles' ability to receive and use oxygen. The expert added that pairing consistent cardio with progressive training, such as gradually increasing the duration or distance of your workouts, can help build endurance over time.

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“Consistency builds your stamina, while gradual steady increases keep pushing your boundaries and help to keep moving with far less tired muscle,” the expert advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.