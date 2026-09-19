Hungry again just 2 hours after lunch? Dietician reveals 4 possible reasons

After eating a heavy lunch, do you feel frustrated when you start craving snacks just a few hours later? You may think it is a matter of willpower or an inability to control your cravings. Your appetite may actually stem from an imbalanced meal that fails to keep you satisfied for long. ALSO READ: Should you eat fruits in the morning? Dietician clears common myths about timing, hydration and detox

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Dr Sandhya Singh S, dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, debunked this common misconception and helped decode the reasons behind post-lunch cravings.

The problem may lie in what your lunch contains. A large portion does not necessarily make a meal balanced or satisfying. If it lacks essential nutrients, hunger may return soon after eating.

Dr Singh explained, "Lunch is a major meal that has to be balanced, where all the food groups have to be included in the right proportion. When distortion happens, food items included as part of your meal are not fulfilling the target needs of an individual in terms of macronutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, fats, fibre, and micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals."

So, irrespective of the size of your lunch, its nutritional composition matters more. A meal that does not contain a balanced combination of protein, fibre, carbohydrates, and healthy fats may leave you craving more food later.

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{{^usCountry}} The dietitian also cautioned that inconsistent meal timings and frequently skipping meals can disrupt metabolic health, increase hunger, and reduce the overall quality of your diet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dietitian also cautioned that inconsistent meal timings and frequently skipping meals can disrupt metabolic health, increase hunger, and reduce the overall quality of your diet. {{/usCountry}}

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Here are some of the factors, as per the expert, hunger surges after lunch:

1. Inadequate protein:

Protein controls satiety by reducing hunger.

Promotes full feeling.

Reduces binging on food.

2. Inadequate fibre:

Fibre adds bulk to the diet.

Slows down gastric emptying and supports satiety.

3. Carbohydrate-predominant meal:

A carbohydrate-rich meal provides energy, but it is deficient in protein and fibre.

Makes the food get digested quickly, making the individual hungry very quickly even after eating a proper meal.

4. Fruit juices and liquids:

Get absorbed very quickly because it lacks fibre, and the role of fibre is to add bulk to the meal.

Low-fibre meal eliminates chewing and decreases satiety, and triggers hunger.

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In the end, she emphasised that feeling hungry soon after lunch does not necessarily mean you need more food. Instead, you may need to improve the nutritional balance of your lunch by adding more protein and fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.