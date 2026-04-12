Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency'

In an era of 'miracle' diets and rapid transformations, a doctor is urging a return to patience. Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, issued a public warning against pursuing quick weight loss, arguing that the physiological cost often outweighs the aesthetic benefits. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works

The myth of weight loss 'emergency'

Dr Sudhir Kumar cautions against the urgency of rapid weight loss, stressing it leads to negative physiological effects. (Pexel)

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Dr Kumar took to X on April 10 to address the growing trend of high-speed weight-loss programs, framing the issue through a chronic care lens rather than a crisis-management lens. Dr Kumar’s primary critique centred on the urgency often associated with weight loss marketing. He clarified that while obesity is a serious health concern, it is not a condition that requires a 'crash' solution.

He said, "Obesity is not a medical emergency that warrants rapid weight loss. Obesity is a chronic condition, not an acute emergency. It doesn’t need to be reversed in days or weeks." According to Dr Kumar, forcing the body to shed weight in a matter of days or weeks triggers a cascade of negative biological responses. He warned that this approach often backfires, stating: “In fact, rapid weight loss often does more harm than good.”

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{{^usCountry}} The physiological backlash of rapid weight loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physiological backlash of rapid weight loss {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The danger of rapid weight loss isn't just about the numbers on the scale; it's about what those numbers represent. Dr Kumar highlighted three specific risks that arise when weight is lost too quickly: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The danger of rapid weight loss isn't just about the numbers on the scale; it's about what those numbers represent. Dr Kumar highlighted three specific risks that arise when weight is lost too quickly: {{/usCountry}}

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Muscle wasting: 'There is greater loss of lean muscle, which can lower the metabolic rate, he shared.

Biological hunger: Dr Kumar said 'hormonal adaptations occur that increase hunger', making it physically harder to resist overeating.

The 'yo-yo' effect: These factors combine to create a 'higher likelihood of weight regain', he said.

Gradual and sustainable weight loss is the way to go

To combat these risks, Dr Kumar pointed to established medical protocols that prioritise long-term health over short-term speed. He advocates a slower, more deliberate pace that aligns with how the human body naturally adjusts to changes in caloric intake.

Dr Kumar recommended a goal of '5–10 percent weight loss over 3–6 months'. This pace 'improves cardiometabolic risk' and is significantly 'easier to maintain', he explained, and added the public needs to shift its definition of what 'successful' weight loss looks like: "It improves cardiometabolic risk, it is easier to maintain, and it leads to better long-term outcomes. The real success metric is not the speed of weight loss, but its sustainability."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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