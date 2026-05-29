I have the most sensitive skin and this is one of the few anti-ageing serums that work on me

I am in my mid-thirties, and to say I care deeply about my skin would be an understatement — it is an obsession. My bathroom cabinet is less of a storage space and more of a high-stakes laboratory. But here is the catch: I am a beauty nerd with a curse. I have skin so sensitive it practically throbs at the mere mention of synthetic fragrance. Also read | Tried and tested: Two budget-friendly face and hair serums that deserve a spot on your vanity

As a skincare-obsessed beauty nerd in my mid-thirties with hyper-reactive skin, I used 7e Wellness' Anti-Aging Peptide Serum for a month. Here is my review. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

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My relationship with my face is one of constant, high-level negotiation. I have to be meticulously particular about what I apply — and even what I eat — to avoid the dreaded flare-ups. A stray mango in my diet or 10 minutes of unprotected sun exposure, and I’m dealing with a day (or more) of localised itching. At this stage of my life, I’m looking for products that bridge the gap between ultra-gentle and high-performance anti-ageing.

So, when 7e Wellness’ Anti-Aging Peptide Serum landed on my desk, my inner nerd went straight to work. I wasn't just looking for a pretty bottle; I was looking for molecular compatibility for a thirty-something barrier that doesn't forgive easily.

Breaking down the formula

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{{^usCountry}} Before a drop touched my face, I dissected the trifecta of actives in the Anti-Aging Peptide Serum that the brand says will address fine lines, wrinkles, and saggy skin: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before a drop touched my face, I dissected the trifecta of actives in the Anti-Aging Peptide Serum that the brand says will address fine lines, wrinkles, and saggy skin: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Copper peptides: As a skincare nerd, I love these because they act like a biological reset button. They help produce elastin, which gives that supple, bouncy look we all start to prioritise in our mid-thirties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Copper peptides: As a skincare nerd, I love these because they act like a biological reset button. They help produce elastin, which gives that supple, bouncy look we all start to prioritise in our mid-thirties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Polypeptides: Think of these as the project managers of your skin. They signal increased collagen production and help retain hydration while soothing the surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Polypeptides: Think of these as the project managers of your skin. They signal increased collagen production and help retain hydration while soothing the surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Hyaluronic acid: The gold standard humectant. It helps provide that smooth, hydrated finish by reducing the appearance of fine lines from the inside out. The experiment: 30 days later {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Hyaluronic acid: The gold standard humectant. It helps provide that smooth, hydrated finish by reducing the appearance of fine lines from the inside out. The experiment: 30 days later {{/usCountry}}

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For a full month, I integrated 7e Wellness’ Anti-Aging Peptide Serum into my nighttime routine once daily. Because I’m particular, I swapped out my usual eye cream and serum entirely — I wanted to see exactly what this bottle could do for my smile lines and under-eye area without the help of other actives.

My routine: cleanse with a gentle face wash, prep with a soothing, pH-balancing toner, then apply 7e Wellness's serum to face and neck and seal it all with a simple, fragrance-free moisturiser.

The Anti-Aging Peptide Serum from 7e Wellness could be a valuable addition to your skincare routine. (Pic: 7E Wellness)

The verdict

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After more than four weeks of nightly use, I’ve used about half of the 30 ml bottle (MRP ₹3,999), and here is my takeaway:

⦿ From day one, when I did a cautious patch test, I had zero allergic reactions. No itching, no heat, no redness. For someone who turns red just by stepping out in the sun, this level of stability is not a given. I don't care how cult-favourite or expensive a product is; if it irritates my skin, it’s out. This stayed.

⦿ I do not wash my face the moment I wake up. Instead, I let the remnants of this serum (and other products) continue working while I top it off with sunscreen in the morning. This extended soak gave my skin a healthy, visible luminosity that lasted all morning.

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⦿ The serum absorbed beautifully, leaving my skin feeling firmer and cleaner. The under-eye area and those early smile lines looked noticeably more hydrated, which is exactly what I need in my thirties.

Final thoughts

If you are like me — someone who monitors their diet to avoid itching, treats their skincare like a PhD project, and is deeply invested in how their skin ages — this is a worthy investment. It’s not a cheap fix, but for ₹3,999, you are getting a high concentration of peptides that actually respect a sensitive barrier. In my opinion, it’s rare to find an anti-ageing product that doesn't feel like a gamble for reactive skin.

Disclaimer: The product mentioned in this article was sent to HT by the brand, 7e Wellness, for review. The product was personally tried and tested by the writer. Results may vary depending on individual skin types.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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