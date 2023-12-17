When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, we grow up with fear of abandonment, rejection and childhood trauma. Childhood trauma can show up in our adult relationships as well in different forms. The way we behave in our adult relationships, our attachment style and our thought patterns are impacted by the way we were brought up in childhood. Childhood trauma also shows up as triggers in adult life. "My triggers allowed me to look directly into my hidden world, showing me my unmet needs while teaching me where I needed healing.⁣⁣ Triggers can be powerful messengers, pointing us toward the areas where we need to do some personal healing work," wrote Therapist Emmylou Antonieth Seaman. Here are a few invisible triggers from childhood trauma that can hugely impact us.

Identifying invisible triggers from childhood trauma(Unsplash)

Receiving feedback: When we are brought up by caregivers and parents who were extremely harsh and critical to us, we see feedback as a trigger in adulthood. We have a difficult time accepting criticism and feedback because we go back to those memories of childhood that are hurtful.

Raised voices: A dysfunctional home may have constant yelling, chaos and conflict. Hence, we grow up in chaos which starts to become a trigger for us. Raised voices can make us feel anxious.

Authority figures: In childhood, we grew up around authority figures who intimidated us and made us feel uncomfortable. Hence, even in adulthood, we have a difficult time adjusting to authority figures because we feel powerless and helpless in front of them.

Disagreement: When we are taught in childhood to always suppress our difficult emotions and pretend to be happy, we face difficulties in adulthood adjusting to disagreements and conflicts. We feel that disagreements are the end of the relationship. It can also make us feel deeply anxious and stressed, further leading to unhealthy thought patterns.

