If motion sickness is spoiling your trip, these 9 tips will come in handy

Excited for your next trip but worried about the nausea and the dizziness that’s going to play spoilsport? We so feel for you sister, but this time we would not let motion sickness spoil your trip. We understand you’ve been waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to lift, so that you can take a much-needed break.

So, let’s get started!

9 revitalizing tips that will prevent motion sickness when you are on the go

1. Choose an appropriate seat

Did you know? The front passenger seat should be chosen to prevent motion sickness, when you travel by car. While going on a boat, you have to choose seats somewhere in the middle. Try to take a seat over the wing on a plane. You will need to face forward on a train, and try to sit near the window.

2. Get that much-needed air

“You will have to make sure that you get enough air while traveling. Use the air conditioner in the car. Try to direct the vent toward you on a plane. Sit near a window to get air, while on a boat. That will surely help you feel better,” says Dr. Jinendra Jain, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai.

3. Avoid reading while traveling

If you are an avid reader and have motion sickness, avoid reading while you are in a car, plane, or boat. It may be essential for you to look at a distant object that will help you distract from feeling sick. Also, you need to avoid watching other moving objects like cars passing by, or even movies.

4. Avoid heavy meals before traveling

“If you have motion sickness, you should eat small portions of plain food. Don’t eat oily spicy or acidic foods before or during travel. These foods aggravate acidity and you may feel nauseated. Try to stay hydrated, drink enough water, and say NO to alcohol,” suggests Dr Jain.

5. Lying down is a good option

Lying down for some people will make their motion sickness better. You can do so when you travel by car or even train. For some people, standing up may be a better position. You can stand while traveling on a train or a boat.

6. Listen to music

Listening to music can be soothing, calm you down, and help you overcome nausea by distracting you. Go for any music of your choice.

7. Chew on basil leaves while traveling

Doing so will help you tackle symptoms of motion sickness like nausea and vomiting.

8. Take frequent breaks

If you are traveling by car, you need to take breaks. Just walk around and try to breathe fresh air.

9. Take the help of motion sickness medicines

“A majority of people feel nauseated, pukish, dizzy and even get a headache, while traveling. Thus, it is imperative for them to take motion sickness medication, one to two hours before traveling. Take medication after consulting a doctor,” says Dr Jain.

So, take a break from motion sickness and let the excitement prevail!

