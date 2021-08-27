In love with your tresses? Give them some TLC with a neem hair brush

If there’s one accessory that can really make or break your look, it is your tresses. Most of us take all the pain to go to salons and get those unnatural hair treatments done. Unfortunately, they do more harm than good. Instead, why don’t we try simple remedies that can really make a HUGE difference? Yes ladies, we have a hack for you that you’re going to love! We are speaking about a neem hair brush. For the longest time, neem has been popular for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties for your skin, but did you know even your tresses can benefit from its goodness?

So, what are the hair issues that a neem hair brush can resolve? Everything from frizzy fair, hair loss, dandruff to slow hair growth. Everything and more can be dealt with, we promise. Without further ado, let’s get to the benefits!

1. NEEM DOES NOT GENERATE STATIC ELECTRICITY

How many times have we come across combs that generate static electricity? You remember that little experiment we would do in school, where the charge generated by your hair would attract small bits of paper. Well, all that excitement was real at that point, but if your hair still produces static electricity, it’s a sign of dryness and frizziness too! On the other hand, neem hair brushes are unlike plastic or metal combs that generally add to the frizzy nature of your tresses. So, use a neem hair brush and keep your hair intact!

2. IT HELPS CONTROL DANDRUFF

One of the most common tress troubles, dandruff can really wreak havoc on your hair as well as your confidence. And we don’t want to scare you, but when you use plastic or metal combs, you put yourself at a higher risk of fungal infections spreading. On the other hand, with a neem hair brush, fungal growth is prohibited. These brushes also help to contain dandruff. It’s a win-win, we say!

3. IT IS GENTLE ON YOUR HAIR

We’ve all been attracted by fancy plastic and metal combs, but it’s important to understand that they have sharp teeth and could damage your scalp. That is if you use them regularly! Further, this causes hair loss and that will not certainly not augur well for your hair health. On the other hand, neem hair brushes are soft and very gentle on your hair.

4. IT IS SCALP-FRIENDLY

As we know, dandruff and other hair issues are caused due to the build-up of dirt and other unwanted particles on your scalp. Moreover, prolonged exposure to such conditions increases the secretion of oil and closes the pores on your scalp. On the other hand, neem hair brushes eliminate these unwanted particles, and help in opening the pores. This allows your scalp to breathe!

So ladies, ditch your plastic and metal combs, and use neem hair brushes to get the tresses of your dreams!