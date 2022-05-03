Infinity walk to pranayama: Yoga expert on tips to manage asthma

World Asthma Day 2022: Asthma, the chronic inflammatory disease of airways, affects 300 million people worldwide and the number has been on rise since last decade. India alone has 15 million asthma patients. The respiratory condition cannot be cured but it can be managed by making a series of lifestyle changes. Studies say losing weight, eating well and techniques such as meditation, yoga and massage therapy can have positive effect on management of asthma. (Also read: World Asthma Day 2022: Ayurvedic herbs and spices to manage asthma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An article published by National Library of Medicine says Yoga exercise among asthmatic patients resulted in a decreased number of day and night attacks and use of drugs.

Yoga expert Grand Master Akshar says successfully balancing wholesome nutrition along with plenty of rest and exercise can help effectively treat and manage asthma.

The Yoga expert in an interview with HT Digital suggests the following tips and lifestyle modifications for management of asthma.

Food and diet

You get your energy, nutrition and nourishment from the kind of food that you eat. Thus, if you can ensure proper nutrition for yourself, then you will be able to nurture the Nadi system. Nadis are channels in your body and there are 72,000 nadis all across your system. Some of the simple ways to keep your Nadis healthy is to eat fresh home cooked food. By avoiding unnecessary processed items you can boost your immunity. When you have high immunity you can effortlessly ward off any infection or other illnesses and keeping yourself protected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga and pranayama

Yoga or any other type of exercise should be made a regular part of your routine. Exercise will help you remain active, fit and strong. Breathing techniques in yoga called Pranayama can have a powerful influence in healing any respiratory related issues. You can practice Bhastrika Pranayama, Anulom Vilom Pranayam, Kapalbhati Pranayam and Brahmari Pranayama. All these pranayama techniques are to be done by beginners at the outset for 3 to 5 minutes. As this becomes a part of your usual routine you can increase the duration.

Siddha Walk

Before starting your pranayama exercise you can practise Siddha walk. Siddha walk is also known by other names like Infinity walk, Yoga walk, and mind walk. It is an ancient yogic practice that gives you innumerable benefits for the mind body and soul. You need to walk in the figure of 8 first from south to north direction and then change the direction for the next round. It needs to be done for 21 minutes in both directions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga Asanas

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose), Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend), Ustrasana (camel pose) are some of the Yoga asana that are effective when you are suffering from asthma.

Lifestyle habits

A healthy mind and healthy body are what you need to enjoy this life. In order to achieve this, you will have to make the required changes in your lifestyle. Start by eliminating any habits that can get in the way of your physical and mental growth. This consists of habits like drinking excessive tea/coffee, alcohol, smoking etc. that can eventually cause health complications. Work to keep yourself free from stress and anxiety by allowing yourself to be occupied in positive and creative activities or hobbies.