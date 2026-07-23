Inside Japan’s portable 'human fridge' designed to beat brutal heat

As Japan endures another summer of oppressive heat waves, innovative technology and extreme cooling solutions are taking centre stage. On July 23, CNN's correspondent Hanako Montgomery shared a hands-on look at a new gadget tested in Tokyo: a human-sized, glass-doored portable refrigerator designed to give people a brief respite from sweltering outdoor temperatures. Also read | Is ice-cold water after sun risky? Noida doctor busts heat myths, shares heatwave survival guide

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In the Instagram video, stepping inside the freestanding metallic cabin, she took a seat on a built-in bench as the glass door shut behind her. "Oh, it is chilly," she remarked as the unit rapidly dropped the surrounding temperature, adding, “This isn't a fridge for food. It's a fridge for people who are battling extreme heat as Japan faces another brutal summer. Please leave me here during the summer months.”

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The tech behind the 'human fridge'

{{^usCountry}} As detailed in a July 20 report by Japan Today, the unusual invention is called the 'Do Hiemon Box'. Developed by Japanese refrigeration and vending machine manufacturer SDRS and distributed by industrial equipment supplier Trusco Nakayama, the design was directly inspired by the ubiquitous refrigerated vending machines found throughout Japan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As detailed in a July 20 report by Japan Today, the unusual invention is called the 'Do Hiemon Box'. Developed by Japanese refrigeration and vending machine manufacturer SDRS and distributed by industrial equipment supplier Trusco Nakayama, the design was directly inspired by the ubiquitous refrigerated vending machines found throughout Japan. {{/usCountry}}

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The booth reportedly maintains a steady interior temperature of 15°C, and once seated, chilled air at roughly 5°C is blown directly toward the head, neck, shoulders, and back, rapidly lowering body temperature. Japan Today added that users feel noticeably cooler within about 5 minutes, while a 10-minute session can help relieve symptoms of heat exhaustion. An automatic 20-minute shutoff timer prevents overcooling.

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Currently aimed at businesses, construction sites, factories, and outdoor venues rather than home users, the standard model reportedly carries a price tag of 1.5 million yen (plus tax), approximately ₹8,86,300 (plus tax). Also read | Cardiologist warns 'extreme heat can significantly elevate risk of heart attack': Know who is most at risk

Temperatures cross 40°C: Japan's 'cruelly hot days'

The debut of human fridges comes amidst record-breaking temperatures across the Japanese archipelago. Standing outside in Tokyo, CNN's Hanako displayed a digital thermometer recording an ambient temperature of 42.6°C (108.6°F) with 37.4 percent humidity.

"Temperatures in Tokyo have climbed close to 100°F this week, with some parts of the country even hotter," she said, adding, "Japan's weather agency has actually created a new term for days like today that hit above 40°C, or 104°F: Kokushobi, or 'cruelly hot days.'"

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The urgent demand for solutions like the Do Hiemon Box is driven by severe health risks. According to Japan Today, on July 15 alone, 48 people in Tokyo were hospitalised due to heatstroke, pushing businesses and local governments to seek aggressive cooling measures for outdoor workers and event staff.

Social media reacts: relief or late-stage capitalism?

The CNN video sparked discussion, with viewers offering a mix of scepticism, dark humour, and praise for Japan's public safety innovation. While some commenters voiced concern over thermal shock when stepping back into 40°C heat or criticised technological stopgaps, others praised the proactive measures.

Someone commented, "Instead of fixing the planet, we're installing human-sized refrigerators. Progress, I guess." An Instagram user added, "Won’t you feel even worse when you get out of this 'fridge'?" Another commented: "At least one country cares about its citizens."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.