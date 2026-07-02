Inside Novak Djokovic's pre-match warmup routine for Wimbledon 2026: What the tennis GOAT's workout looks like

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated sportspersons in history. On Wednesday, the seven-time Wimbledon champion raced to an emphatic victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round, giving a flawless performance.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles match at Wimbledon. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

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But what does the tennis star do before the game to stay sharp on the court? On June 27, Pranay K, an Instagram influencer, shared a peek inside the tennis player's pre-match warm-up ritual before a Wimbledon match, sharing with the internet how he trains before a game.

Inside Novak Djokovic's pre-match routine

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2026 warm-up routine is a mix of cardio, mobility training, and a lot of explosive workouts. In the video, he can be seen doing a bunch of exercises, including skipping rope, mobility-focused cardio, flexibility and stamina work, and strength training. He also does a dynamic stretching routine that involves exercises designed to simulate everyday movement.

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{{^usCountry}} While twenty-somethings are cramping up and suffering from heat exhaustion in London, the tennis player is sweating out to give his best performance. Here's a look at his pre-game workout routine: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While twenty-somethings are cramping up and suffering from heat exhaustion in London, the tennis player is sweating out to give his best performance. Here's a look at his pre-game workout routine: {{/usCountry}}

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Novak Djokovic's warm-up routine, which includes light cardio, dynamic stretching, and ballistic movements using a resistance band, aims to increase flexibility, stimulate the nervous system, and reduce injury risk through a full-body warm-up.

How did the internet react?

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Fans loved a glimpse into how the tennis legend trains before a Wimbledon game. One Instagram user joked, “His warm-up is my once-a-year workout.” Someone praised his dedication and predicted his Wimbledon win, “Novak has a good chance to win Wimbledon. All the best, GOAT.” Another user commented, "He is a beast. Novak, this is insane dedication.'

What's next for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic will next face 25th-seeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as he looks to continue his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown. After the match, Djokovic told the crowd, “Obviously, you feel very happy, satisfied and joyful on the court when you are playing this way. I'm feeling great. I try not to take these moments for granted when playing on the Centre Court of Wimbledon.”

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"I feel very privileged to be walking out on this court at age 30-plus. I don't think it's a cliche because I actually believe it's true, but age is just a number," he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.