Intense heatwave can be fatal. Expert tips to stay safe and healthy

As intense heatwave in various parts of the country hint towards a prolonged and harsh summer, there is a need to take all preventive measures to avoid the risk of heat-related ailments. Heatwaves can be fatal and trigger many health troubles from heart attacks to high-grade fever. (Also read: Heatwave in Mumbai: Common symptoms of heat exhaustion; expert tips to beat the heat)

If you or your child feel extremely fatigued, low on energy and feverish, you must not ignore the symptoms and get medical help immediately.

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru in an email interview with HT Digital talks about heatwave, the health issues it can trigger and preventive measures.

What is a heatwave

Heatwaves are periods of extremely high temperatures in certain areas for extended lengths of time. Surprisingly, there is no universally accepted definition of "how high." Common symptoms of heat exhaustion are high body temperature, nausea, rapid breathing, and severe headaches.

Who's affected

Nearly half of the world's population and more than a billion employees are exposed to extreme heat, with around a third of those exposed suffering negative health consequences. Extreme heat events are becoming a constant component of summer seasons around the world, resulting in an increase in the number of deaths.

Health troubles caused by heatwave

* Heatwave can be extremely fatal and even cause a miscarriage. It can also diminish physical labour capacity and motor cognitive functions lowering productivity.

* Untreated heatstroke can instantly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles.

* Heatwave can also be problematic for your mental health and can make one feel dull.

* It can also increase your risk of heart disease.

Here are some precautionary measures or tips to avoid dangers of heatwave:

1. Dress appropriately for the weather

It may seem self-evident, but one must dress appropriately during a heatwave. If you have to work or be outside, wear loose, light-coloured clothing that is UV-protective and moisture-wicking. This will help protect your skin from sunburn while also absorbing sweat and keeping you cool. Apply sunscreen to your face, hands, and any other exposed skin, then cover up with a hat and sunglasses.

2. Refrain from engaging in strenuous outdoor activities

If at all possible, participate in outdoor activities early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler. Breaks in the shade should be taken frequently. Stop and go inside to cool off and rest if you're working outside in the heat and your heart is racing or you're gasping for air, especially if you feel lightheaded, confused, or faint. Heat illness can cause you to get disoriented or even lose consciousness.

3. Drink plenty of water

Perspiration is your body's way of keeping cool, but it must be supplied on a regular basis. If you must be outside during a heatwave, drink plenty of water, even if you aren't thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages, as they will cause you to lose more fluids. You should also avoid liquids that are really cold. However, ice-cold water might cause stomach pains. Before drinking more than the quantity suggested by your doctor if you're on a fluid restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention.

4. Remain calm

Ideally, you should stay indoors where there is air conditioning during a heatwave. You can also utilize fans, but bear in mind that fans will not prevent heat-related sickness when temperatures are high. A chilly shower or bath is a far better alternative. Eat only light, refreshing items like fruit and salads. They're easier to digest than heavy, hot dinners, and they don't heat up your house when you make them.

5. Ensure the safety of those who are vulnerable

Heat illness can strike everyone, but some people are more vulnerable than others. During a heatwave, if you live with young children and newborn, dogs who are aged or unwell, people who are overweight or those who do not have access to air conditioning, and those who work outside, you must keep an eye on them.

One should never leave children or pets in a car, as even with a window open, temperatures can soar inside, heatwave or not. The CDC recommends that individuals at risk be checked for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke at least twice a day, and infants and young children are checked even more regularly.

