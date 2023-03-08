International Women's Day 2023: Tips for women to prevent burnout in daily life

Stress is a common problem that many women experience in their daily lives and whether it's due to work, family obligations or other responsibilities, stress can take a toll on both mental and physical health. According to a Deloitte report from 2022, 56% of Indian women feel their stress level is higher than it was a year ago and 53% of their global counterparts admit feeling more stressed than last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali, expalined, “Due to a shift in hormonal levels (including sex hormones, like estrogen, which can also impact stress hormones, cortisol, and response), females are at a higher risk of developing mood disorders. Since a woman goes through puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum, and post menopause, they face a host of different stressors and reactions to stress. However, the good news is that there are many effective ways for women to cut down on stress and improve their overall well-being.”

On International Women's Day 2023, she revealed some of the best strategies for reducing stress in a woman's life:

1-Exercise regularly

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress in women. Physical activity releases endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that promote feelings of happiness and well-being. Additionally, regular exercise can help women sleep better, improve their mood, and increase their energy levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2-Practice mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation is a technique that involves focusing on the present moment and paying attention to your thoughts and emotions without judgment. It has been shown to be effective in reducing stress and anxiety in women. By practicing mindfulness meditation regularly, women can learn to manage their emotions and respond to stressful situations in a more positive and productive way.

3-Get enough sleep

Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, and it's also crucial for managing stress. When women don't get enough sleep, they may feel irritable, anxious, and stressed. By making sleep a priority and getting enough rest each night, women can reduce their stress levels and improve their mental and physical health.

4-Connect with others

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connecting with others is an important way for women to reduce stress in their lives. Spending time with friends and family members, participating in social activities, and engaging in hobbies and interests can all help women feel more supported and less stressed.

5-Eat a healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet is essential for overall health and wellbeing, and it can also help women manage stress. Foods that are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and promote feelings of well-being. Additionally, avoiding foods that are high in sugar and caffeine can help prevent spikes in blood sugar and promote better sleep.

6-Take breaks throughout the day

Taking breaks throughout the day is essential for managing stress. By taking short breaks to stretch, walk, or simply relax, women can give their minds and bodies a chance to recharge and refocus. This can help them feel more productive and less stressed throughout the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7- Seek professional help

If stress is becoming overwhelming or interfering with daily life, it may be helpful to seek professional help. A mental health professional can help women develop coping strategies and manage stress in a healthy way.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor concluded, “Stress is a common problem for many women, but there are many effective strategies for reducing stress and improving overall wellbeing. By exercising regularly, practicing mindfulness meditation, getting enough sleep, connecting with others, eating a healthy diet, taking breaks throughout the day, and seeking professional help when needed, women can successfully manage stress and enjoy a happier, healthier life.”