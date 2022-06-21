Karisma Kapoor reminds us of Nisha from Dil To Pagal Hai as she nails complex Yoga poses Natarajasana, Chakrasana

With her luscious wavy tresses and sultry spin to athleisure fashion in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Karisma Kapoor waltz her way into our hearts in the 90s and stayed there forever and this Tuesday, the diva reminded us of her character Nisha from the musical romance drama as she pulled back her hair into her signature high ponytail as she donned sultry athleisure wear while effortlessly nailing complex Yoga poses - Natarajasana and Chakrasana, on International Day of Yoga 2022. The hip-hop-influenced athleisure for Karisma in Dil Toh Pagal Hai were very fashion-forward even for 1997 and the diva made our jaws drop in awe as she danced like there was no bone in her body in the 90s flick.

This Yoga day is no different as Karisma stretched and bent to pull off complex Yoga asanas to serve the perfect fitness inspo as if there was no bone in her body. Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared two pictures that featured her in the middle of her robust exercise session where she looked not a day older than when she debuted in Bollywood and that is all the workout motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Donning a cut sleeves black T-shirt knotted at the waist, Karisma teamed it with a pair of matching Nike tights and pulled back her long locks into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session. While in one picture she was seen performing the dancer's pose or Natarajasana, the other picture showed her backbending to nail Chakrasana. She captioned the picture, “Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, The Harmony of the soul. Happy International Yoga Day ! (sic).”

Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose -

Method: Stand straight with your legs together and hold a stick with your right hand in front of you. Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

Exhale and with your left hand, grab the ankle as you lift your left leg up with the toe pointing towards the ceiling. At the same time, press your ankle against the body and hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing.

Benefits: Natarajasana develops greater strength and flexibility in the body with each practice, strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance. It stretches the chest, shoulders, quadriceps and the front body including the abdomen and strengthens the upper back, quadriceps, ankles and feet.

Precautions: Those suffering from vertigo, migraine, insomnia issues, neck or back injuries or low/high blood pressure should consult their doctor before performing these exercises.

Chakrasana or Wheel Pose -

Karisma Kapoor performs Chakrasana or Yoga's wheel pose (Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Method: Lie on your back. Bend your legs at your knees and bring your feet closer to your pelvis. Feet and knees must remain parallel. Fold your arms and place your palms under your ears. Inhale and push up to lift your body up. Relax your neck. Let your head fall gently behind.

Benefits: Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty. It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

