International Yoga Day 2023: Enhancing fertility through Yoga and the power of butterfly pose, lotus pose, camel pose

Infertility can be a challenging journey for many individuals seeking to conceive but health experts believe that alongside medical treatments, incorporating Yoga poses into a holistic approach has gained popularity due to its potential benefits. Yoga, the age-old scientific approach to a healthy mind and body is a combination of physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation where innumerable benefits of Yoga include reducing stress, improving circulation and increasing flexibility which can be helpful for people who are struggling with infertility.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Sood, Developmental Occupational Therapist and Certified Neonatal Therapist at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Bangalore's Marathahali, revealed, “Stress hurts fertility and interferes with ovulation and egg quality. Asanas like Balasana and Viparita Karani help in reducing stress by promoting relaxation and improving mood. Yoga also helps to improve circulation by increasing blood flow to the pelvic area which is essential for healthy reproductive organs and in turn improves fertility. Increasing flexibility of the muscles and ligament in the pelvic area with the help of asanas like Ushtrasana, Pashchimottan asana, Bhadrakonasana and Hastpadasana is important not only for a healthy pregnancy but also for easy and natural childbirth. Yoga also helps in managing the side effects of fertility drugs, such as nausea and fatigue.”

Asserting that Yoga is well known for its effect on many glands like the thyroid and pituitary that help in improving hormonal imbalance, which can be beneficial for people who are struggling with infertility or reduced libido, she said, “Regular practice of Pranayama like Kapalabhati and Nadi shodhan kriya helps in detoxification. Stress and anxiety relieving pranayama Bhramari helps in attaining a relaxed mind and body which helps in increasing the chances of conceiving. 20 minutes of meditation done every day by connecting with our prana has unlimited benefits for couples looking forward to raising their family.”

Dr Geetika Sood suggested, “If you are struggling with infertility, Yoga can be a helpful addition to the treatment plan. It is important to find a qualified Yoga instructor who is experienced in teaching yoga for improving fertility. Practicing under a qualified instructor will not only ensure that the regime is more effective but also safe. It is important to gradually increase the intensity of practice. Be patient and consistent with the practice. Perseverance in the right direction is the key.”

Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana, claimed, “Incorporating specific Yoga poses into your fertility journey can provide numerous benefits for reproductive health. Butterfly Pose, Lotus Pose and Camel Pose offer unique advantages by targeting the pelvic area, promoting relaxation and balancing hormones. Remember to approach these poses with care, listening to your body and modifying them as needed, to practice them safely and effectively. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine, particularly if you have specific medical concerns.”

He discussed the advantages of three specific Yoga poses—Butterfly Pose, Lotus Pose and Camel Pose—and provided guidance on how to practice them safely and effectively:

Butterfly Pose

Butterfly Pose, also known as Baddha Konasana, is a gentle yet powerful pose that targets the reproductive organs and stimulates blood flow in the pelvic region.

To perform it, sit on the floor, bend your knees, and bring the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to drop outwards. Hold your feet and gently flap your legs like butterfly wings.

This pose helps open the hips, stretches the inner thighs, and stimulates the ovaries and prostate gland. Regular practice can improve circulation in the pelvic area, balance hormones, and enhance fertility.

Lotus Pose

The Lotus Pose, or Padmasana, is a seated pose known for its calming effects on the mind and body. To practice it, sit on the floor, cross your legs, and place each foot on the opposite thigh.

This pose helps reduce stress, balance the endocrine system and improve blood circulation to the pelvic region. By promoting relaxation and harmony within the body, Lotus Pose can alleviate hormonal imbalances and support reproductive health. Remember to ease into the pose gradually, using props like cushions or blocks to provide support if needed.

Camel Pose

The energising Camel Pose or Ustrasana is an invigorating backbend that stretches the entire front body, including the abdominal region.

To perform it safely, kneel on the floor, place your hands on your lower back for support, and gently arch your back while pushing your hips forward.

This pose helps stimulate the reproductive organs, increase blood flow to the pelvic area and release tension in the back and shoulders. Regular practice of Camel Pose can improve flexibility, reduce stress and promote hormonal balance, thereby enhancing fertility.

