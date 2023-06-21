International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor; stars who inspire us to practise yoga

The International Yoga Day is an annual celebration marked on June 21. It kickstarted in 2015 to promote the ancient art of yoga as a trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. An invaluable gift of ancient Indian traditions, yoga has become an integral part of the global community's go-to exercise routine, including your favourite celebrities. So, on this International Yoga Day, we decided to list all the stars who motivate and inspire us to practise yoga to achieve a wellness balance between the mind and body. Scroll through to check out our list.

Celebrities who inspire the internet to practise yoga daily

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are a few of Bollywood's top yoga enthusiasts. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OG yoga enthusiast, Malaika Arora, has been preaching and practising yoga before the ancient practice became cool. The star constantly shares snippets from her gym sessions while motivating her followers to embrace yoga to improve their mental and physical well-being. The star even has a series called Malaika's Move of the Week, where she shares various yoga asanas one can practice at home and their benefits.

Shilpa Shetty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty is also one of the OG Bollywood celebrities who started practising yoga several years ago. Like Malaika, Shilpa often shared her progress with fans on social media. The star aces challenging asanas in her backyard while revealing the incredible benefits of including them in the workout routine.

Kareena Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor's fitness journey after giving birth to her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, included yoga asanas, among other exercises. The star transformed her body post-pregnancy by including yoga in her exercise routine and has even shared videos to give a glimpse of it.

Alia Bhatt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt also practised yoga after giving birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, to reduce weight and achieve mental and physical well-being. The star even shared a picture of herself practising aerial yoga after a month and a half post-partum, inspiring all the new moms to prioritise their health.

Sushmita Sen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita Sen is also a yoga enthusiast and often shares videos of herself and her daughters practising yoga at their home gym. The star never shies away from experimenting with different techniques, like wheel and aerial yoga, and even posts snippets of herself practising the same.

Rakul Preet Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul Preet Singh is another yoga enthusiast in Bollywood. Apart from getting the physical benefits of yoga, Rakul practises the ancient art to connect with her body, mind and soul. For her, yoga is about pushing the body to be flexible.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been fitness inspirations for all the couples. The two not only go on marathons across the globe and practise physical training whenever they get a chance, but they also indulge in yoga to keep themselves fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, which celebrity inspired you to take up yoga?