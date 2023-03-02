Intestinal parasites: Signs and symptoms; foods you must eat to get rid of worms

Intestinal parasites are organisms that live in various parts of the body, but mostly in intestinal walls. Intestinal worms, also known as parasitic worms, are one of the most common types of parasites that can infect humans. The most common types of intestinal parasites include amoebiasis, ascariasis, hookworm infection, and trichuriasis. Intestinal parasites rely on host for food and nutrients and live in or on the host at the host’s expense. (Also read: High-fat diet allows immune system to eliminate parasitic worm: Study)

Intestinal parasite infections spread through contaminated water, food, or surfaces such as toilet handles. These parasites can also spread through person-to-person contact, such as changing diapers or other anal or faecal contact. The symptoms of intestinal parasite differ depending on the type of parasite. For instance, pinworm infection usually causes mild symptoms such as anal itching. However, protozoa infection can cause severe symptoms, including watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and nausea.

Proper hygiene, such as washing hands frequently and avoiding contact with contaminated surfaces, can help reduce the risk of infection.

"Having intestinal parasites can be a scary thought. However, you are not alone. Parasitic infections are much more common than you think. Often, they are to blame for the various health issues we suffer from. From digestive issues to post-traumatic stress disorder, a parasitic infection can affect your physical and mental health," says nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her latest Instagram post.

Symptoms of intestinal parasites

Kapoor lists signs and symptoms of parasites people should be aware of.

- Abdominal pain

- Frequent diarrhoea

- Bloating and gas

- Insomnia

- Restless sleep

- Nutritional deficiencies

- Grinding teeth or jaw clenching

- Skin issues such as rashes, eczema, acne etc

- Eye floaters

- Anxiety, depression or irritability

- Dark circles under eyes

- Night sweats

- Anal itch

- Increase of symptoms on full moon

Foods to keep worms at bay

Kapoor suggests the following nutritional guidelines to help keep parasites from growing:

- Avoid simple carbohydrates, such as those found in refined foods, fruits, juices, dairy products, and all sugars, except honey.

- Eat raw garlic, pumpkin seeds, pomegranates, beets and carrots, all of which have been used traditionally to kill parasites.

- Drink a lot of water to help flush out your system.

- Eat fibre, which may help get rid of worms.

- Probiotics (Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacilus plantarum, Saccharomyces boulardii and bifidobacteria) help keep your digestive tract healthy but they may not be appropriate in some severely immune compromised patients.

- Digestive enzymes will help restore your intestinal tract to its normal state, which makes it inhospitable to parasites.

- Vitamin C supports the immune system. Lower the dose if diarrhoea develops.

- Zinc supports the immune system but may interact with certain medications, particularly some antibiotics, and it may not be appropriate for people with HIV/AIDS.

"It’s easy to take a pill and make a symptom go away temporarily. Few stop to ask why the problem happened in the first place. It’s a question that deserves an answer. If left untreated, intestinal parasites can cause lasting damage and chronic illness. If you’re struggling with a chronic disease that has evaded proper diagnosis and treatment, make sure parasites are considered as a possible trigger," concludes Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter