‘The Invisible Guest Theory’: Therapist explains why you may be overestimating how much people notice or remember you

Ever walked into a room and immediately become hyperaware of how you look, sound or behave? You adjust your posture, carefully choose your words and later replay conversations in your head, wondering whether people noticed something awkward you said.

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Licensed therapist Amanda E. White shared in an August 5 Instagram post why we may be overestimating how much other people notice or remember about us. She explained the idea through what psychologists call the spotlight effect, our tendency to overestimate how much attention others pay to us. (Also read: Therapist explains how this overlooked childhood experience can affect your relationships for years )

Everyone is not watching you

“You walk into a room and immediately start performing,” White wrote. “Adjusting your posture. Choosing your words carefully. Replaying what you just said to make sure it landed.”

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{{^usCountry}} But while you may feel like everyone around you is paying close attention, the reality is often very different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But while you may feel like everyone around you is paying close attention, the reality is often very different. {{/usCountry}}

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“Meanwhile, the person across from you is doing the exact same thing. They’re not analyzing you. They’re too busy worrying about themselves,” she said.

The spotlight effect describes how people tend to overestimate the extent to which their appearance, behaviour or mistakes are noticed by others. In everyday situations, this can make ordinary interactions feel far more significant than they actually are.

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Nobody else remembers the embarrassing thing

Think about a moment when you said something awkward at dinner or made a small mistake in front of other people. Chances are, you may have spent far more time thinking about it than anyone else did. “Nobody else remembers the embarrassing thing you said at dinner. They were too busy worrying about what they said,” White wrote.

This can be difficult to accept because anxiety can create the feeling that other people are constantly observing and evaluating us. But the same people we assume are judging us may actually be caught up in their own insecurities, conversations and concerns.

The belief that everyone is watching you is self-centered

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White also offered a different way of looking at this tendency. “The belief that everyone is watching you is self-centered. Not in a cruel way. In a human way,” she said.

The idea is not that people are selfish for feeling self-conscious. Rather, we can sometimes assume that other people are paying as much attention to us as we are paying to ourselves. “Your anxiety has convinced you that everyone is worried about you. But they’re just worried about themselves,” White explained.

Let go of the pressure to perform

Understanding the spotlight effect can also be freeing. If people are not keeping track of every mistake, awkward sentence or small social slip-up, there may be far less pressure to constantly present a perfect version of yourself. “This isn’t meant to make you feel small. It’s meant to make you feel free,” White wrote.

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“If nobody is keeping score the way you think they are, you can stop performing. You can say something stupid. You can make a mistake. And there’s a lot less pressure,” she added.

The next time you find yourself replaying a conversation or worrying that everyone noticed an awkward moment, it may help to remember that you are probably thinking about yourself far more than anyone else is.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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